Season 6 of 'Selling Sunset' Is Everything and More — Will There Be a Reunion? Season 6 of 'Selling Sunset' became available to stream on Netflix on May 19. Now that drama has started back up, will there be a reunion? By Emma Saletta May 20 2023, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Just over a year after the Season 5 premiere of Selling Sunset, Season 6 became available to stream on Netflix on May 19, 2023, and it is just as drama filled as ever. The series has already been renewed for a seventh season.

So much has changed for everyone between Season 5 and Season 6, including Chrishell Stause marrying G Flip after her relationship with Jason Oppenheim having been one of the main plot lines of the fifth season. Now that drama has started back up within the Oppenheim Group, it leaves a big question – will there be a Season 6 reunion? With that in mind, here’s everything we know so far about this season’s possible reunion.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ reunion for Season 6 is still up in the air.

Source: Netflix The cast of 'Selling Sunset' Season 6 in their office.

Although Season 5’s reunion episode included drama-filled, must-see moments, it’s important to remember that it was the first reunion since Selling Sunset premiered in 2019. A cast reunion seems likely at the moment, but as of this publication, Netflix nor show producers or cast members have confirmed a reunion.

If a reunion episode were to take place, it could premiere two weeks after the Season 6 premiere on May 19, matching the same timeframe between episodes and reunion from the previous season. So, a reunion will hopefully premiere during the first or second week of June — if the reunion will be happening.

Since not much is known at this time, it’s also unclear if Netflix will try for a live reunion after the Love Is Blind Season 4 live reunion didn’t impress viewers with time delays. That said, whether it's live or taped, a reunion is likely to include the entire Season 6 cast of Selling Sunset — including cast newcomers Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.

What could be discussed during a 'Selling Sunset' reunion for Season 6?

Many bombshells occur throughout Season 6 involving the high-end realtors, including Jason himself. Chrishell even calls out a cast member on her Instagram Story, saying they are “transparent.” She also stated, “The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL.”

The veteran realtor did not confirm the name of the cast member she was dissing on her Instagram Story, but she does accuse Nicole of being a “crackhead” and doing drugs in front of agents during a Season 6 episode. Nicole denies this, and even takes a drug test to prove otherwise.