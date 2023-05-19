Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Source: Netflix 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 — Everything We Know So Far Here's everything we know about 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 as Season 6 kicks off on May 19, 2023. Read on for details on premiere date and more. By Melissa Willets May 19 2023, Published 9:49 a.m. ET

Fans are buzzing about Season 6 of Selling Sunset, which streams on Netflix starting May 19, 2023. The season stars some familiar faces and new ones alike, from Chrishell Stause, who got married to G Flip in May 2023, to Bre Tiesi, who famously had a baby with Nick Cannon.

But we're already wondering if Selling Sunset will have a Season 7. Ahead are details about the next season, including a potential premiere date, who fans might expect to see on the show, and more.

So, can fans expect a 'Selling Sunset' Season 7?

Don't despair Selling Sunset devotees. The popular luxury real estate show's drama won't end with Season 6. A Season 7 of the L.A.-based series has already been confirmed.

The even better news — wait for it — is that Season 7 has already been filmed! Indeed, both Season 6 and Season 7 of the reality series that follows the million dollar deals of The Oppenheim Group were filmed at the same time. In fact, Chrishell confirmed that there would be a Season 7 of the show back in June 2022.

So, when can we expect to see Season 7 streaming on Netflix? While nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing, we can predict based on previous seasons that were filmed together that Netflix may release Season 7 of Selling Sunset as soon as six months from now — perhaps in November 2023.

Who will appear in Season 7 of 'Selling Sunset'?

It seems pretty safe to say that Chrishell is on board for Season 7. It's also a good bet that most of the cast from Season 6 also features in the next season since the episodes were filmed at the same time. Given that assumption, we are counting on seeing Brett and Jason Oppenheim, as well as Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, and Davina Potratz.

Meanwhile, Heather Rae El Moussa may not be able to fully participate in the seventh season. The reality star told E! News in March 2023, two months after she welcomed her son Tristan with Tarek El Moussa, "Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been on maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work. And so far, I've not been called back." "It's been a little frustrating. So, not sure what's been going on," Heather said.

As fans know, the divisive Christine Quinn left the show after Season 5. And Maya Vander also decided not to return for a sixth season, like former castmate Vanessa Villela. Bre is a new cast member for Season 6, as is Nicole Young. Until we know about the release date and details for Season 7, fans will have to make do with the Season 6 episodes, which promise plenty of drama.