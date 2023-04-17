Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Source: Netflix 'Love Is Blind' Season 4's Drama-Filled Live Reunion Has Already Sparked Hilarious Reactions The 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 reunion aired live for one reason: #mess. These are the best reactions, jokes, and memes the internet gave us! By Distractify Staff Apr. 16 2023, Published 8:20 p.m. ET

Needless to say, fans were champing at the bit to watch the live reunion since we, as the legendary Marie Kondo would say, "love mess." And mess there was. Naturally, the internet came through with hilarious, quippy reactions to the Love Is Blind reunion. Here are our favorite jokes and memes!

A new version of the Sunday Scaries

me switching from love is blind reunion to succession tonight pic.twitter.com/tBDEQz5PcI — first name lexi (@lexishaye_) April 16, 2023

The Sunday Scaries took on a whole new meaning when the Love Is Blind reunion and Succession aired on the same night. There's only so much intense family drama we can handle in one evening, right? Wrong. Give all of it to us.

Technical difficulties

When the reunion didn't start promptly at 8 p.m. and Netflix wasn't loading for many users, the internet, um, how do we say this, lost its s--t. The streaming service acknowledged the issue on Twitter.

Netflix servers = overloaded

Netflix may not have been prepared for just how many people needed to see if Kwame and Chelsea were actually still together. It was ... a lot of people.

We're waiting!

Me starring at my tv waiting for #LoveIsBlindLIVE to start pic.twitter.com/JqxMwhIIXN — … (@cripsynotcrispy) April 17, 2023

Shayne (Love Is Blind Season 3) is all of us.

Lucia to the rescue

Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 17, 2023

If there's one person who could fix Netflix's issues, it's Lucia the seamstress, who tailored Brett's pants in the 11th hour before his wedding to Tiffany. AOC gets it.

The Blockbuster shade

Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) April 17, 2023

Remember renting VHS tapes? Remember when there weren't a million different streaming services with a million different shows, and we weren't paralyzed by choice? Yeah, we don't remember either.

Half a day of skiing

Gwyneth doesn't have time for this, and neither do we!

Hmm.

Live TV is an everyday part of Hulu's service. The shade here is just tremendous.

Goodbye, sweet Netflix

tell tom to put the phone next to netflix's ear so we can say goodbye — Desus Nice (@desusnice) April 17, 2023

The Succession/Love Is Blind crossover tweets are something we didn't know we needed, but now that they are here, it's hard to remember what life was like without them.

