'Love Is Blind' Season 4's Drama-Filled Live Reunion Has Already Sparked Hilarious Reactions

The fourth season of Netflix reality dating show Love Is Blind was the messiest one yet. But in spite of a failed engagement (ahem, Zack and Irina), some concerning inter-couple flirting (ahem, Micah and Kwame), a straight-up breakup before the altar (ahem, Jackie and Marshall), and an ill-timed nap (ahem, Tiffany), the season ended with three whole weddings where the couples said, "I do."
Needless to say, fans were champing at the bit to watch the live reunion since we, as the legendary Marie Kondo would say, "love mess." And mess there was. Naturally, the internet came through with hilarious, quippy reactions to the Love Is Blind reunion. Here are our favorite jokes and memes!
A new version of the Sunday Scaries
The Sunday Scaries took on a whole new meaning when the Love Is Blind reunion and Succession aired on the same night. There's only so much intense family drama we can handle in one evening, right? Wrong. Give all of it to us.
Technical difficulties
When the reunion didn't start promptly at 8 p.m. and Netflix wasn't loading for many users, the internet, um, how do we say this, lost its s--t. The streaming service acknowledged the issue on Twitter.
Netflix servers = overloaded
Netflix may not have been prepared for just how many people needed to see if Kwame and Chelsea were actually still together. It was ... a lot of people.
We're waiting!
Shayne (Love Is Blind Season 3) is all of us.
Lucia to the rescue
If there's one person who could fix Netflix's issues, it's Lucia the seamstress, who tailored Brett's pants in the 11th hour before his wedding to Tiffany. AOC gets it.
The Blockbuster shade
Remember renting VHS tapes? Remember when there weren't a million different streaming services with a million different shows, and we weren't paralyzed by choice? Yeah, we don't remember either.
Half a day of skiing
Gwyneth doesn't have time for this, and neither do we!
Hmm.
Live TV is an everyday part of Hulu's service. The shade here is just tremendous.
Goodbye, sweet Netflix
The Succession/Love Is Blind crossover tweets are something we didn't know we needed, but now that they are here, it's hard to remember what life was like without them.
This story is developing...