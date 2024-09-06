Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Amanda Lynn Shakes up 'Selling Sunset' — Meet the New Star of LA’s Luxury Real Estate Season 8 of 'Selling Sunset' is off to a dramatic start, thanks to newcomer Amanda Lynn. By D.M. Published Sept. 6 2024, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The drama on Selling Sunset is more intense than ever, with newcomer Amanda Lynn at the center of Season 8’s messy battles. The reality show, which premiered in 2019, has quickly become a hit on Netflix. At the heart of Selling Sunset is the Oppenheim Group, run by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim. The firm specializes in high-end properties in some of the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles, including Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills, and Malibu.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group are just as thrilling as the homes featured on the show. Viewers are not only treated to stunning property tours but also to the personal lives, rivalries, and friendships of the realtors. In Season 8, Bre Tiesi introduces her friend, Amanda to the group, and she is stirring up a lot of tension. For those who missed it, here’s a rundown of the Amanda drama that is taking over Selling Sunset.

Source: Instagram/@misslhommedieu Amanda Lynn poses on Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Lynn is turning up the heat on ‘Selling Sunset.’

Season 8 of Selling Sunset premiered on Sept. 6, and fans are already hooked. The Netflix reality show has shaken things up, introducing a new cast member who is getting under Chelsea Lazkani’s skin. Chelsea has made no secret of her disdain for Amanda, who was brought on as a friend of Bre Tiesi, and she has even accused the newcomer of trying to “take her down.” Ahead of the Season 8 premiere, Chelsea took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam her Selling Sunset co-stars.

“Bre brought her racist friend on the show to try to ruin me,” Chelsea tweeted. “Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her and Bre in her words wanted to ‘take me down.' I took the scene because it was already a storyline. It was all premeditated, I just handled it the best way I could.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix Chelsea appears in 'Selling Sunset'

Fans were immediately shocked by Chelsea’s statements, as they were made before the season had officially dropped. However, a teaser for Season 8 of Selling Sunset shed some light on the beef between Chelsea and Amanda. In the clip, Amanda is spotted telling Bre that she “heard something” about Chelsea’s husband, Jeff Lazkani.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Amanda Lynn officially join the Oppenheim Group?

Despite causing a ton of drama on Selling Sunset, Amanda Lynn has yet to formally join the cast. Amanda is an established real estate agent in Los Angeles, but she works for a different firm. And while she is not a formal member of the Oppenheim Group, Amanda has a close relationship with Bre, who brought her own as a “friend of the show.”