'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Reveals Amanza's Stylist Called Her A "Fake Lesbian" Chrishell claims Amaza's stylist called her "fake lesbian" and suggested she's just a "green card" for her spouse, G Flip. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 6 2024, 3:01 a.m. ET

Content warning: This post mentions homophobic content. Season 8 of Selling Sunset has finally landed on Netflix, and it's practically overflowing with drama! Episode 3 sees Chrishell Stause hint she might skip Amanza Smith's birthday party due to a dispute with Amanza's stylist.

During the episode, Chrishell claims that Amanza's stylist, Sammie M, previously made homophobic remarks about her and her spouse, G Flip. Wait, what did he say about them? Keep reading for all the known details.

Source: Mega Chrishell Stause and G Flip at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

What did Amanza's stylist say about Chrishell and G Flip?

In the third episode, Chrishell reveals to Amanza and the entire O Group that her (Amanza) stylist, Sammie, went on a homophobic Instagram rant against Chrishell and her spouse, G Flip. According to Chrishell, Sammie the stylist referred to Chrishell as a "fake lesbian" and also suggested she's just a "green card" for G Flip, who is from Australia.

For those questioning whether Sammie truly targeted Chrishell and G Flip, evidence of his attack can be found on the show's subreddit. On Dec. 6, 2023, Reddit user u/LovelyeFleur posted a screenshot from the stylist's Instagram Story, where he attached a text exchange and captioned it with, "The proof is all I need. So, Chrishell, stick a D cause your hole G Flip hasn't givin [sic] you any action."

Many fans voiced their disappointment in Amanza on Reddit for supporting and standing by "someone who says homophobic things." "Amanza knows this occurred and still works with him and will be working with him for the upcoming season," one Reddit user commented, while another person added, "It makes it crystal clear on how Amanza stands on allowing that behavior."

A third Reddit user questioned, "Why on earth would you want to still employ someone to work for you that spews hate like this?"

Chrishell also calls out Nicole for being homophobic.

In the following episode, titled "Sitting on a Secret," Chrishell finally calls out Nicole for allegedly engaging with Chrishell's haters who were viciously attacking her for being part of the LGBTQ+ community. If you recall, during the Season 7 reunion, host Tan France decided to bring up a troubling Instagram comment that Nicole Young had responded to, which criticized Chrishell for her sexuality.

The comment read, "I was hoping the lesbian chick was off in Australia this season and not on our screens. Whatever her name is, I forgot. Nicole, you look great!" Nicole's reply, "Thank you!!" with a heart emoji, seemed to endorse the homophobia.

Back to the episode, Nicole tries to apologize, but Chrishell accuses her of not taking any accountability or owning up to what she did. She adds that Nicole isn't being sincere with her apology because she's coming up with excuses.

Nicole ends up in tears, denying any homophobic intent and claiming she's "truly, deeply sorry," even saying she "loses sleep" over the drama. The pair seemingly make up, but not for long. In fact, Chrishell has recently stated she would "rather be sued" than work with Nicole again. Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.