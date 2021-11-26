‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Has Two Sisters and They’re Totally Her Off-Screen Besties

Selling Sunset fans may recall seeing Shonda in the series. The mom-of-three, who works as an esthetician, briefly met with Chrishell for lunch in the first season, where the newly-minted Oppenheim Group agent filled her older sister in on her new role.

Shonda was also seen in Season 3. She briefly took Chrishell in following the tragic news of her divorce and quickly became a fan favorite.