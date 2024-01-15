Soap Opera Star Alec Musser Leaves Behind a Generous Net Worth for His Fiancée and Dogs
‘All My Children’ soap opera star Alec Musser sadly passed away at just 50 years old. What was his net worth at the time of his death?
Some stars remain in fans' minds forever, long after they pass. But it’s always sad when someone passes away too young. Soap opera star Alec Musser, famous for playing Del Henry in All My Children from 2005–2007, died at just 50 years old on Jan. 12, 2024. Fellow actors, including Adam Sandler, quickly shared their condolences.
Because of Adam’s love of Alec’s performances, he cast him in a bit role in Grown Ups in 2010, and Alec continued his acting career alongside a modeling career. Now that he has passed, fans are wondering what his net worth was at the time of his death.
Alec Musser had a sizeable net worth.
While Alec may not have been an A-list actor, he made plenty of money throughout his career. As an actor, he was featured in the reality show I Wanna Be a Soap Star, which led to his iconic role on All My Children. The contract was only supposed to be for 13 weeks, but the producers loved him so much that they extended it to a two-year contract.
Alec Musser
Model, actor
Net worth: $3 Million
Alec Musser was an American actor and model known for his two-year stint on All My Children.
Birth Name: Alec Musser
Birth Place: New York, N.Y.
Birth Date: April 11, 1973
Date of Death: Jan. 12, 2024
Fiancée: Paige Press
Education: Westminster School, University of San Diego
After that, Alec had roles in Rita Rocks, Desperate Housewives, and Grown Ups. But his acting career aside, Alec was a top model worthy of Tyra Banks’s reality show’s title. He worked with brands and magazines such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Gianfranco Ferré, GQ, Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health, Speedo, Target, and more.
A modeling career can sometimes be even more lucrative than an acting career if working with brands as big as Alec did, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he has a multi-million dollar net worth. Even still, he may not have lived as lavish a lifestyle as some Hollywood counterparts, but he was comfortable.
At the time of his death, Alec spent time with friends and family.
Before he passed, Alec was living his best life alongside his fiancée, Paige Press. They traveled the world and adventured together. Alec frequently surfed, skied, and participated in other extreme sports alongside continuing to model. The couple shared two adorable dogs who they brought along with them on their various travels.
When he died, Paige Press shared a statement on her social media. “RIP to the love of my life," she wrote. "I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken. Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy. You were the best fiancée I could have ever asked for."