Soap Opera Star Alec Musser Leaves Behind a Generous Net Worth for His Fiancée and Dogs 'All My Children' soap opera star Alec Musser sadly passed away at just 50 years old. What was his net worth at the time of his death? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 15 2024, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Some stars remain in fans' minds forever, long after they pass. But it’s always sad when someone passes away too young. Soap opera star Alec Musser, famous for playing Del Henry in All My Children from 2005–2007, died at just 50 years old on Jan. 12, 2024. Fellow actors, including Adam Sandler, quickly shared their condolences.

Because of Adam’s love of Alec’s performances, he cast him in a bit role in Grown Ups in 2010, and Alec continued his acting career alongside a modeling career. Now that he has passed, fans are wondering what his net worth was at the time of his death.

Alec Musser had a sizeable net worth.

While Alec may not have been an A-list actor, he made plenty of money throughout his career. As an actor, he was featured in the reality show I Wanna Be a Soap Star, which led to his iconic role on All My Children. The contract was only supposed to be for 13 weeks, but the producers loved him so much that they extended it to a two-year contract.

Alec Musser Model, actor Net worth: $3 Million Alec Musser was an American actor and model known for his two-year stint on All My Children. Birth Name: Alec Musser Birth Place: New York, N.Y. Birth Date: April 11, 1973 Date of Death: Jan. 12, 2024 Fiancée: Paige Press Education: Westminster School, University of San Diego

After that, Alec had roles in Rita Rocks, Desperate Housewives, and Grown Ups. But his acting career aside, Alec was a top model worthy of Tyra Banks’s reality show’s title. He worked with brands and magazines such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Gianfranco Ferré, GQ, Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health, Speedo, Target, and more.

A modeling career can sometimes be even more lucrative than an acting career if working with brands as big as Alec did, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he has a multi-million dollar net worth. Even still, he may not have lived as lavish a lifestyle as some Hollywood counterparts, but he was comfortable.

At the time of his death, Alec spent time with friends and family.

Before he passed, Alec was living his best life alongside his fiancée, Paige Press. They traveled the world and adventured together. Alec frequently surfed, skied, and participated in other extreme sports alongside continuing to model. The couple shared two adorable dogs who they brought along with them on their various travels.

