Here's What the OG Cast of 'Saved by the Bell' Is up to Now The 'Saved by the Bell' reboot on Peacock has a lot of fans of the OG show wondering: What's the original cast up to now? By Mustafa Gatollari Dec. 21 2023, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

If you grew up in early '90s, then there's a good chance you've watched Saved by the Bell. The wildly popular NBC show spanned four seasons. While there were attempts at re-capturing the original series's popularity with "New Class" and "The College Years," these didn't pop off in quite the same way. Although the final episode of Saved by the Bell aired on May 22, 1993, there are probably throngs of fans, both old and new wondering: Where is the cast of the show now?

What is the cast of 'Saved by the Bell' up to now?

While the show (which was a continuation of Good Morning, Miss Bliss, another program that featured several of the actors as much younger versions of their characters) had throngs of satellite characters and guest stars over the years, seven main actors round out the cast of Saved by the Bell, and many of them are in the 2020 re-boot/continuation of the popular series.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar — Zachary "Zack" Morris

Much of Gosselaar's early TV career is intertwined with Saved by the Bell. There was the Hawaiian Style TV movie, along with a cameo in The New Class and the Wedding in Las Vegas movie.

He would go on to nab roles in other flicks in the years following Saved by the Bell, including a lead role in the popular 1998 comedy Dead Man on Campus. Gosselaar would nab another series lead role in Hyperion Bay for 17 episodes, a show that would ultimately get canceled in its first year.

The same would happen with D.C. which was also canceled after its first season the following year in 2000. It wouldn't be long before he'd nab another long-form TV role with NYPD Blue between 2001-2005 where he's credited for a whopping 87 episodes. Recently he's acted in Barry, the 2023 series Found, and tons of other TV shows and movies.

Mario Lopez — A.C. Slater

Slater and Zack have somewhat of a tempestuous relationship early on in the series but ultimately end up becoming best friends. While Lopez is probably most known for his TV hosting duties, he also played Dr. Christian Ramirez in 46 episodes of the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, along with voicing the pup Zeus in The Dog Who Saved... movie series.

He also provided his voice for The Chica Show and appeared in This Is Us, Jane the Virgin, the Magnum P.I. reboot, and Killing It. The TV personality and martial arts enthusiast has long been lauded for his commitment to physical fitness, along with his age-defying looks.

Tiffani Amber Thiessen — Kelly Kapowski

There are probably studies that can point to a significant portion of young Americans having a crush on Tiffani Amber Thiessen, aka Kelly Kapowski. Thiessen managed to capitalize on her success from Saved by the Bell and leveraged it into a whopping 136 credits for Beverly Hills 90210 — another staple of early '90s television.

She'd appear in a slew of TV movies during this time as well, then moved onto less network-friendly fare like the 1999 R-rated race car flick Speedway Junky. She'd nab a role in another film, the comedy Love Stinks, in the same year, and The Ladies Man with Tim Meadows, Julianne Moore, and Will Ferrell, the next. Thiessen would nab other high-profile, recurring TV series roles with White Collar and most recently, Alexa & Katie.

Elizabeth Berkley — Jessica "Jessie" Spano

Probably most known for her "I'm so excited" comedown scene in the series, Berkley performed in other popular TV shows of the era like Baywatch and Step by Step. She famously made headlines after playing stripper Nomi Malone in Showgirls, shattering the family-friendly image she crafted with her sitcom performances.

She'd go on to nab roles in the feature films First Wives Club and Any Given Sunday, along with a dual episode role in NYPD Blue, and nine episodes of CSI: Miami. Before her reprising her role as Jessie Spano in the Saved by the Bell reboot, she was featured in an episode of New Girl in 2016.

Lark Voorhies — Lisa Turtle

Lark, who also starred in a bunch of Saved by the Bell shows and spinoffs, would go on to act in 65 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful as Jasmine Malone, and another soap opera, Days of our Lives, as Wendy Reardon. She would get another multi-episode series deal on the 1997-1999 series In the House with LL Cool J and Alfonso Ribeiro.

Soon after she landed a role in the 2001 Method Man / Redman-led comedy, How High. Her most recent role is in the Saved by the Bell reboot, where she reprises her role as Lisa Turtle. Initially, Voorhies stated that she was "hurt" to not be made part of the reboot, but was later brought back onto the show.

Dustin Diamond — Samuel "Screech" Powers

Dustin was an original cast member on Good Morning, Miss Bliss before the series originally became Saved by the Bell and was also featured in a couple of episodes of The Wonder Years around the same time he began filming for Saved and all of its spinoffs and TV movies, including The New Class, where Dustin led the series with Dennis Haskins (Mr. Belding) for 143 episodes.

The actor would become involved in a controversial sex tape, one that Diamond says was his attempt at capitalizing on the celebrity tape porn craze. He claimed the entire thing was a "stunt" that even included prosthetic genitals. He made a cameo in the 2002 flick Big Fat Liar and had several other roles after that. Diamond would unfortunately pass away on Feb. 1, 2021, from lung cancer.

Dennis Haskins — Mr. Richard Belding

Also an original cast member of Good Morning, Miss Bliss, Haskins's dynamic between the main cast of the show and students of Bayside High were a focal point of the series. Following multiple seasons as Mr. Belding in The New Class with Diamond, he'd go on to get roles in The West Wing, The Practice, and 7th Heaven.

