"How Can You Be so Insensitive?" — Woman Ruins Beach Proposal and It Just Keeps Getting Worse

Picture it: Your partner plans the perfect beach day. Once you arrive at the beach, you realize it’s much more than a beach day. In fact, you realize it’s the day that your life is going to change. Your partner will upgrade your status from partner to fiancée. However, things do not go as planned due to an unwanted guest.

Unfortunately, this has become a reality for one couple. In a viral TikTok post, one woman ruins a beach proposal — and it gets worse over time. Here’s the full scoop.

A woman ruins a beach proposal in a TikTok video.

Common sense ain’t so common. In an Aug. 22, 2023 TikTok video, creator Zennica Llanza (@warngwarng) shared a video of how her proposal went a bit left due to an unwanted guest. “Please be mindful of other people's once-in-a-lifetime events! You never know you're already ruining it. But I won't have this any other way! I'll redo this all over again,” the video caption reads.

As the video starts, you see a beach with decorations. Zennica then tells the story of her proposal. “How to quickly ruin a proposal,” the text in the video reads. You then see shadows of Zennica and her boyfriend walking to the beach location.

“Saw a tent while walking to the beach,” the text reads as Zennica and her man look over the location. Zennica then said that she read the message on the cake that said, “Will you marry me?” As she double-checked the message, her man got down on one knee and pulled out the ring box to propose. Although Zennica tried to take in the moment, she saw a woman approaching them.

Her man then gives his speech that “he practiced for weeks” and the woman then comes up to fix a sign that reads, “Will you marry me?” Although the woman was in full view of the proposal while fixing the sign, Zennica’s man continued to give his speech. She kissed him and said, “Yes.”

Unfortunately, the woman in the background was still present. Zennica and her man tried to exude more PDA to give her a hint to leave but she stuck around. She decided to continue to fix the signage before plopping it down to the side. Then she starts talking to the couple.

“Where is the girl? I saw her fixing this,” the woman said as the couple embraced one another. Zennica said that she tried to embrace the moment while holding her man, but the woman didn’t get the hint. She made her way over to the happy couple and started asking them questions and making comments about the proposal — from admiring the cake to asking to see the ring.

As Zennica’s man slid the ring on her finger, the woman was right next to them still asking questions and giving comments. She then looked for something else to fix and hung around the couple. The woman then said that her “daughter is next” and asked the couple if they saw her daughter before coming into the frame as the couple embraced.

“How can you be so insensitive in ruining someone’s once-in-a-lifetime moment?” the text reads. The sad part is that the text said that the couple’s friends were signaling the woman to leave the engaged couple alone. The woman eventually stepped out of the fame.

Luckily, Zennica shared in another post that she was able to get the perfect engagement edit despite the woman’s intrusion. The couple also shared photos of their engagement in another post.

TikTok users are not surprised the intrusion occurred since some people are not self-aware.

Although public proposals are great, you have to execute them with caution. Truth be told, some people don’t know how to apply common sense in these situations. And unfortunately, something like this can easily happen. That said, TikTok users agree that the woman did not understand or respect boundaries.

“This made me physically ill. I'm so sorry, OMG,” one person shared. “This is why I don’t want to get proposed to in public, people have NO SELF-AWARENESS,” another person said. “I’m so sorry this happened to you! Especially with all the planning that must have gone into this. It looks like a lovely proposal, such a cute idea,” one person said.