Love Is in the Air! Newscaster Gets Proposed to On-Air In a viral video, a newscaster unexpectedly gets proposed to while on-air and social media is obsessed with the love story.

Although TikTok may be home to some of the most controversial videos — from women exposing their deadbeat baby daddies to folks sharing their thoughts on Airbnb parties — the short-form video app is also home to heartwarming, quality content.

Over the years, users have watched adorable kids showcase their personalities to family members reuniting. That said, one of the most popular themes that always gets praise is a marriage proposal. So, when a newscaster gets proposed to on-air on TikTok, folks had their tissues ready. Here’s the rundown.

A newscaster gets proposed to on-air in a TikTok video.

Cheers to love, prosperity, and marriage. In an Aug. 20, 2023, TikTok video, creator Ceray Nicholson (@ceraynicholson) is reliving her experience of getting proposed to while working on-air as a newscaster. “Still at a loss for words😭💍 @Riley Nagel hid this so well. I am so excited for our future together #shesafiance,” the video caption reads.

As the video starts, Ceray can be seen at the anchor desk preparing to dive into the next story. “My boyfriend proposed to me during our newscast,” the text in the video reads. Ceray then says, "And coming up right now, we have the story of two young journalists who just so happened to fall in love,” as she sees photos of herself and her then-boyfriend.

Ceray smiled through chuckles and announced that Riley Nagel would be joining them on set with a special report. Riley then walks into the frame holding a huge flower bouquet.

“I do have a very special report for people at home who maybe don’t know that Cornelia and I met in news back in Montana at the news station almost four years ago,” Riley said as he walked toward the newscaster. “When I first met you, I was very drawn to you. You have such an amazon personality and you’re so bright.”

“You always light up the room when you come in and make everyone laugh,” Riley said while pictures of the couple played on a loop. “You’re incredibly talented, especially in news. I think anyone who watches you knows that. And you're pretty much the main reason I’m still in the news field today.”

“You’re always pushing me to be better — in news and other aspects of my life. And I thought it’d be fitting to ask you this question here since we met in news. Cornelia Nicholson, will you marry me?” Riley asked on bended knee as Ceray got emotional. Ceray said that she was going to cry before saying yes. Riley quickly rose to his feet and asked, “Do I have to put it on?”

Ceray delightfully said, “Yes,” and a jittery Riley placed the diamond on her finger. She rose to her feet and the couple sealed the deal with a kiss. The video ended with a photo of the happy couple being all smiles.

TikTok users are smitten with this engagement video.

Love is such a beautiful thing to see. And when young people can profess their love in such a romantic manner, it makes it all worthwhile. Naturally, folks on Twitter are impressed with Riley for pulling off such a beautiful proposal. People are also in awe of how the couple’s natural and loving emotions are displayed.