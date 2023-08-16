Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Luigi Couldn't Care Less About This Couple's Marriage Proposal at Super Nintendo World A couple’s marriage proposal at Super Nintendo World is going viral after Luigi was left unimpressed by the adorable moment. Read on for more details. By Allison DeGrushe Aug. 16 2023, Updated 10:40 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @bellabelli260

What could possibly be more iconic than a marriage proposal at Super Nintendo World? On Aug. 13, 2023, TikTok user Bella (@bellabelli260) shared a video of her boyfriend proposing to her at the Mario-themed area at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, with the Mario and Luigi mascots right by them.

Now, you'd think the mascots would hype the special moment up and get everyone in the park to cheer — but that was far from the case. In fact, the proposal left Luigi so unimpressed that it's now going viral on social media. Read on to hear what the internet had to say about Luigi's reaction (or lack thereof).

Source: TikTok / @bellabelli260 Luigi really said, "I pretend I do not see it."

Luigi was left unimpressed by a marriage proposal at Super Nintendo World.

In the now-viral video, which has amassed over 255,000 views, Bella's partner got down on one knee and pulled out an engagement ring. Mario immediately expressed support for the happy couple, offering a smile and applause. On the other hand, Luigi stood there with his hands on his hips and didn't even acknowledge them.

At the end of the clip, Bella said yes — which finally got Luigi's attention. He turned toward the newly engaged couple and offered the lightest of claps and the fakest surprised face we've ever seen.

The 16-second video racked in hundreds of comments, with many fellow TikTokers flocking to the comment section to point out how uninterested Luigi looked by the whole ordeal. "Luigi: 'I do not see it [man standing emoji],'" one TikTok user hilariously wrote. A second person said, "Luigi did NOT care."

"Luigi did not want to see that [loudly crying face emoji]," another quipped, while a fourth person joked, "Rumor has it that she was Luigi's ex." If that were actually the case (it's not), that would be absolutely priceless!

Someone else commented, "Luigi doesn't give a f---." "Luigi has no f------ idea what is happening," shared another TikToker. One person humorously claimed that "Luigi is winning the IDGAF war" — and we couldn't agree more.

Source: TikTok / @legend_of_gridd

A few others shared how entertaining it would be to get engaged at Super Nintendo World. One TikToker penned, "Can you imagine being proposed to, and in the background, Mario is just blabbing about 'It's Mario time!'" Yeah, we would be on the floor laughing hysterically. "Imagine the first thing you heard after getting engaged was Luigi saying, 'Wowie zowie!'" another said.

The video quickly made its way to X (formerly known as Twitter), and now, there are even more responses regarding Luigi's unimpressed nature. "Luigi is just there for that check, omg [loudly crying face emoji]," user @arianaunext comically stated. Another person argued that Luigi "is so ready to quit." But like, can you blame him for maybe wanting to leave?!

Luigi: “This happens everyday at this place. You’re not unique or special. Get out of my sight.” — Paradigm City (@ParadigmCityy) August 16, 2023

"Luigi [is] a hater fr, he's just like me," someone joked, while another shared, "The long blinks are taking me out."