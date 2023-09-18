Home > Television Soap Opera Actor Billy Miller Was Struggling With Manic Depression When He Died News recently broke that soap opera actor Billy Miller had died at the age of 43, leading many to wonder what the soap star's cause of death was. By Joseph Allen Sep. 18 2023, Published 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Following the news that actor Billy Miller had died at the age of 43, soap opera fans who had watched him for years were both confused and upset. Billy had starred in a wide variety of soaps for more than 15 years, and was best known for his roles on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital.

Following the news of his death, though, many wanted to learn more about what had actually happened to Billy. While we don't know all the details of the circumstances surrounding his death, here's what we do know about Billy Miller's cause of death.

What was Billy Miller's cause of death?

Billy reportedly died in Austin, Tex. on Friday, Sept. 15. His manager, Marnie Sparer, announced the news and said that Billy “was struggling with manic depression when he died" when speaking with Variety. While that does not directly explain how Billy died, it does suggest that his mental health may have played a role in his death. Unfortunately, there aren't any other available details on the exact circumstances surrounding Billy's passing.

Billy Miller has been a soap star for more than 15 years.

Billy first got into soaps in 2007 after a brief stint working as a model. His first major role was on All My Children, where he played Richie Novak until 2008. From there, Billy got an even bigger role on The Young and the Restless, where he played Billy Abbott for more than 700 episodes spanning six years. During his stint on the show, Billy won three Daytime Emmys, include one for lead acting.

Billy then joined the cast of General Hospital in 2014, where he played the dueling roles of Drew Cain and Jason Morgan. Billy was a regular on that show until 2019. Although Billy's greatest successes came from the world of soap operas, he also had a variety of other credits to his name. He had a role in 2014's American Sniper, and in also starred in 2016's Urban Cowboy. On TV, he had roles on Suits and Truth Be Told. His final credit was on NCIS, one of the most popular shows on TV.

I'm so sad to hear of Billy Miller's passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. Im gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy. https://t.co/kTnML9Zxlw — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) September 17, 2023 Source: Twitter/@eileen_davidson

Tributes to Billy began to pour in.