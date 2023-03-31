Home > Television Source: CBS Phyllis' Life Hangs in the Balance in 'The Young and the Restless' (SPOILERS) By Anna Garrison Mar. 31 2023, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless Season 50, Episode 125. Beloved soap opera The Young and the Restless is gearing up to celebrate 50 years on air, but will the anniversary also serve as a shocking farewell to a fan-favorite character? Fans are concerned after Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) exhibited some unusual behavior — likely connected to her long-standing rivalry with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

What happened to Phyllis Summers on The Young and the Restless? Does this mean Michelle is leaving the show? Keep reading for everything we know about the most recent shocking episode, explained.

Source: CBS

What happened to Phyllis Summers in 'The Young and the Restless'?

First, Phyllis runs into Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) at the Grand Phoenix, where she reminds him that they can't be seen together. As it turns out, Phyllis and Stark plan to frame Diane for Phyllis' death, so they launch a plan. At Jack and Diane's engagement party, Phyllis arrives and accuses Diane of ruining her life, steadily becoming sicker. She denies accusations of being drunk.

Then, Phyllis confronts Jack, asking why he would want to be with a woman who abandoned her son. Before she can get another barb in, she collapses, while Stark rushes to her side and claims they are married. But Phyllis never reaches the hospital — she disappears before they arrive.

Source: CBS

As fans recall, Diane and Phyllis share mutual grudges against one another. Phyllis prevented Diane from getting her boyfriend back, so Diane attempted to frame her for arson. Then, Phyllis wrote an article for Restless Style painting Diane in a bad light, which Diane later used against Phyllis, claiming she did it to hurt Kyle, her son, with Phyllis' then-boyfriend Jack. Diane later faked her death and ultimately left Kyle in Jack's custody to disappear for a while.

Meanwhile, Soap Dirt reports that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is immediately suspicious of Diane and plans to investigate her role in Phyllis' disappearance, which means that Phyllis and Stark's plan is working pretty perfectly.

Source: CBS