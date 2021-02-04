Actor Donny Boaz Announces His Exit From 'The Young and the Restless'

A little more than a year after joining The Young and the Restless cast, actor Donny Boaz revealed that his character, Phillip "Chance" Chancellor IV, would make his final appearance on the show on Feb. 1.

While the actor, who took a brief hiatus from the show in 2020 after being diagnosed with COVID-19, seems to have left the soap opera amicably, fans are dying to know: What happened to Donny’s character on The Young and the Restless and why did his journey end so suddenly?