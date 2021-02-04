Actor Donny Boaz Announces His Exit From 'The Young and the Restless'By Sara Belcher
Feb. 4 2021, Published 5:29 p.m. ET
A little more than a year after joining The Young and the Restless cast, actor Donny Boaz revealed that his character, Phillip "Chance" Chancellor IV, would make his final appearance on the show on Feb. 1.
While the actor, who took a brief hiatus from the show in 2020 after being diagnosed with COVID-19, seems to have left the soap opera amicably, fans are dying to know: What happened to Donny’s character on The Young and the Restless and why did his journey end so suddenly?
What happened to Donny Boaz on 'The Young and the Restless'?
On Jan. 31, Donny announced the news of his exit from The Young and the Restless on Instagram in a lengthy caption that revealed that although his character, Chance, won’t be recast or killed off, he would not be returning to the show for another season.
He wrote, “Here’s what I know ... I was told that Chance is NOT being replaced or killed off. He’s just not gonna be there anymore. Overall, I am grateful and thankful for this amazing opportunity. I know that I’m walking away from this better at my craft than before I started. 108 episodes.”
In the post, Donny thanked showrunners and castmates for the opportunity to be part of the series and gave a shoutout to his former onscreen wife, Melissa Ordway Gaston. He wrote, "You all have been AMAZING. Thank you. I want to thank everyone associated with Y&R, my castmates, and the crew. You will be missed. I want to thank my agents and manager for bringing this opportunity into my life. We are optimistic for what is to come.”
Despite Donny’s optimism, a recent report suggests that Donny’s abrupt departure from the series may not have been voluntary. An article from Soap Opera Digest reported that in Donny’s initial caption he revealed that his exit from the show was not his choice.
In the since-edited caption, the actor wrote, "I'd love to say that this was my choice, that I've booked the next big project and leaving of my own accord … but that wouldn't be the truth. Regardless the reason … I am not angry or bitter. I am sad. I invested a year of my life into a storyline and didn't get to see it through."
Donny’s exit comes shortly after being temporarily recast by Justin Michael Gaston.
Last year, viewers were shocked to see Justin Michael Gaston, Melissa’s husband in real life, as Chance on several episodes of The Young and the Restless. We later learned that Donny’s quick hiatus was due to a sudden COVID-19 diagnosis that forced him on-set and into quarantine.
Donny said of his co-star Melissa and her husband, Donny, “She called me almost every day while I was out to check on me and I want her to know that meant a lot. [Justin] I want to thank you for stepping into Chance Chancellors shoes at the last minute and for being a bad––!"
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.