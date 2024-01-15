'All My Children' Actor Alec Musser Died at the Age of 50
'All My Children' actor Alec Musser died at the age of 50, leading many to wonder what could have caused his death at such a young age.
Fans of All My Children are in mourning following the news that Alec Musser, who was best known for his role as Del Henry on the show, died on Jan. 12, 2024. The actor and model was just 50 years old.
Alec's career also included a fairly prominent role in the film Grown Ups, as well as a number of other movie and TV parts. Here's everything we know so far about the tragic situation.
What was Alec Musser's cause of death?
The news of Alec's death was first announced by his fiancée, Paige Press. "Alec was a wonderful man. He was the best fiancé. The best dog dad. Very kind-hearted person," Paige told Fox News. "Seeing how many messages and people have reached out to me from his childhood. ... In the last couple of days, people I’ve never even met, sending me photos from him from high school and when he was in their wedding. … He was so loved and touched by so many people."
Paige didn't include any cause of death in that initial statement, but prior to his death, she had announced that Alec was suffering from a fairly severe case of COVID-19.
According to Fox News, Paige believes that COVID was ultimately what killed Alec, and she also added that he was both vaccinated and boosted.
"He was a very healthy person. I mean he took exceptional care of his body and what went into it," she said. "He'd eat some cookies and that was the worst thing I ever saw him do."
Tributes have poured in following Alec's passing, with folks remembering him as a "wonderful, funny, good man."
Alec was best known for his role on All My Children, which he starred in from 2005 to 2007. He earned the role after he won the second season of the reality series I Wanna Be a Soap Star in 2005.
He also guest starred in Desperate Housewives in 2011, and appeared in the Adam Sandler comedy Grown Ups. On Instagram, Adam paid tribute to Alec.
"I loved this guy," Adam wrote in a post accompanied by a picture of Alec in the movie. "Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."
Under Adam's tribute, fans of Grown Ups and of Alec's performance in particular posted their condolences. Many fans quoted his lines from the movie, making it clear that his comedic performance had made a pretty sizable impact on fans of the movie. While his loved ones will certainly miss him most, Alec clearly made an impression on many fans of both comedy and soap operas over the course of his years in Hollywood.