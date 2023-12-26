Home > Entertainment Soap Opera and Video Game Actor Kamar de los Reyes Died of Cancer at Just 56 Kamar de los Reyes, an actor best known for 'One Life to Live' and his work on 'Call of Duty,' died on Dec. 24, 2023. What was his cause of death? By Joseph Allen Dec. 26 2023, Published 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Kamar de los Reyes, an actor best known for One Life to Live and Call of Duty, is dead at the age of 56 after a battle with cancer.

The exact kind of cancer wasn't specified in the announcement of his death, which was made by his wife's publicist.

Kamar played Antonio Vargas on One Life to Live, appearing in almost 300 episodes over more than a decade.

Article continues below advertisement

Soap actor Kamar de los Reyes has died at the age of 56. The actor was best known for his work on One Life to Live and in the Call of Duty franchise. He was born in Puerto Rico and had a long career in Hollywood. Following the news of his death, many fans wanted to know more about how Kamar had died.

Kamar died on Dec. 24, 2023, and news of his death was first announced by Lisa Goldberg, who is his wife Sherri Saum's publicist. Although Lisa's announcement came with some information, fans are eager to learn more.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

What was Kamar de los Reyes's cause of death?

Kamar's cause of death was cancer, but Lisa didn't offer any additional information on what kind of cancer he had or when he was first diagnosed. The actor kept his diagnosis under wraps, so it isn't clear whether his death came as a shock or whether it was expected. Regardless, though, it's clear that the many people familiar with Kamar's work will be in mourning following the news of his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Kamar was best known for his work as the gangster-turned-cop Antonio Vargas in One Life to Live. He appeared in almost 300 episodes of the soap opera from 1995 to 1998 and then again from 2000 to 2009. His character was released from jail because it was discovered that the murder he committed was in self-defense. He became a police officer and a crucial part of the ongoing romantic drama in the series.

One Life to Live ran from 1968 to 2012 and was widely heralded in part because of its diverse cast, which was unusual in the world of soap operas. “We’re one of the few soaps that has an all-Latino family, a Puerto Rican family, which you don’t see much of, not only on daytime but prime time television overall, and is something I feel network television needs to work harder on," Kamar said during a 2007 interview with Urban Latino Magazine.

Article continues below advertisement

Kamar continued to work in recent years.

Even after he left One Life to Live, Kamar played the villain Raul Menendez in several Call of Duty video games. He had roles in The CW's All American, ABC's The Rookie, and the unreleased series Washington Black and Daredevil. He also starred on stage, including alongside Patrick Stewart in The Tempest.