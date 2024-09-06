Alanna Gold's Pioneertown Is Pretty Impressive — Here's How Much It's Worth

Season 8 of Selling Sunset introduces viewers to the Oppenheim Group's newest agent, Alanna Gold. Not only is she a stunning model and successful realtor, but she is also the proud owner of a town. Yes, you heard that correctly.

Alanna and her husband, hospitality entrepreneur Adam Gold, are the proud owners of Pioneertown, a desert town where the couple had one of their first dates and even tied the knot. Alanna took some of the girls on a trip to her town, and it was pretty impressive, to say the least. But where exactly is it and how much is it worth?

Source: Instagram

Jason Oppenheim offered Alanna $2.2 million for Pioneertown.

Despite their knowledge of real estate, Jason and Brett Oppenheim were not sure what it costs to buy a town. During Episode 2 of Selling Sunset Season 8, Jason estimated that Pioneertown was worth a "couple million dollars" and even offered to buy it from Alanna.

"If I were to buy your town from you today, how much would I have to pay," Jason asked before Alanna responded, "No, you guys don't get to know that."

Jason then went on to offer Alanna $2.2 million on the spot, but Alanna turned down the offer. And we don't blame her. A two-bedroom property located just outside the town is currently on the market for $4.2 million. While we don't know the exact cost of Pioneertown, one acre of land in Pioneertown is on sale for $228,000. Fun fact: in 1954 Pioneertown sold for $80,400.

Pioneertown is located just 20 minutes away from Joshua Tree.

Established in 1946, Pioneertown is located just outside Joshua Tree National Park in San Bernardino County. It was originally made as a movie set for Westerns starring actors such as Gene Autry, The Cisco Kid, Annie Oakley, Judge Roy Bean, and Buffalo Bill.

Luckily, you can plan a camping trip to Pioneertown — and it won't cost you millions of dollars. Camping rates start at $35 per night and if you go between late spring and early fall, you can catch Wild West reenactments every weekend. If you want a more luxurious trip to Pioneertown, you can book Alanna's Cosmic Ranch on Airbnb.