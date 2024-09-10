Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Pioneertown Residents Want an Apology From 'Selling Sunset' Star Alanna Gold for "Egregious Lies" "Contrary to her claims, the town is not a private development, nor does one individual control the 'entire town.'" By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 10 2024, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

In Season 8 of Selling Sunset, Alanna Gold could not stop talking about the Western town she allegedly owned, Pioneertown. She even took some of her co-stars to visit the town, which is located outside of Joshua Tree National Park. However, shortly after the premiere, Pioneertown locals are disputing Alanna's claims that she is the sole owner of Pioneertown.

In a press release shared with Distractify, Pioneertown local historian Curt Sautter is asking Alanna for an apology, and tells us that the focus should be on the small business owners and community members of Pioneertown.

Source: Netflix (L-R:)Alanna Gold, Mary Bonnet, Amanza Smith, and Nicole Young in Pioneertown.

Pioneertown residents are asking Alanna for an apology for her "egregious lies."

On the show, Alanna said, "I own a little Western town in the desert, it's called Pioneertown... so I'm sheriff of a town." However, Curt and Pioneertown residents want it to be known that Alanna, and her husband, Adam Gold, are not the sole owners of Pionertown.

"Contrary to her claims, the town is not a private development, nor does one individual control the 'entire town," they explained in press release. "Alanna Gold is allegedly a minor shareholder in the Pioneertown Land Company, which owns six parcels of the thirty-five properties on Mane Street (around 10% by land area). The outfit also owns a couple of vacation rentals in Pioneertown." They went on to add, "Most of the historic commercial district, and indeed the square mile that makes up the core of Pioneertown, is owned by longtime residents and locally run businesses."

Source: Netflix

They are also calling out Alanna's claims that she "saved Pioneertown" and her "egregious lies" and misrepresentations on Selling Sunset, and want an apology from the real estate turned reality star.

"For Alanna Gold to make claims about bringing an already vibrant, beloved part of the world back to life is not only insulting, it is damaging to the legacy of Pioneertown and the residents whose mission has always been to preserve the town and protect its artistic, peaceful, and nature-loving way of life," they explained.