Bre Tiesi Denounces Amanda Lynn's Racist Tweets
"Reachingggggg so bad."
The hit Netflix reality show Selling Sunset Season 8 saw a newcomer on the scene -- but she's already gotten herself in some hot water. Amanda Lynn, a former friend of the show, is now a regular cast member. But just before she made her debut on the reality show, racist tweets from more than a decade ago have resurfaced.
A representative for Amanda told the Daily Mail that the tweets were a "brief lapse in judgment and do not reflect Amanda Lynn's beliefs or values."
"She regrets the mistake, has learned from it, and is not racist," the statement concludes -- but her response on social media has some viewers wondering otherwise.
Amanda Lynn tells TikTok users they're "reaching" in response to racist tweets.
A series of screenshots from the posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, have been shared online. In these posts, Amanda is laughing at the use of the N-word, as well as saying she'll "think a lil higher of mexicans... for now" after having good Mexican food.
In a TikTok comment, screenshotted and shared on Reddit, one user asks Amanda if she's going to address the comments, noting she used slurs for "people who look like Bre [Tiesi]'s children."
"Reachingggggg so bad," she replied to the user.
"Absolutely not," she continued in a reply asking if she used that word in association to Bre's children, who are mixed race. "Y'all are nastyyyyyyyy even mentioning a child."
"Already on Netflix for 2 years. I'm not racist but keep running w/ it!!" she replied to another user saying she should be removed from Netflix for her racist comments.
Bre has since denounced Amanda's tweets, writing "not ever in my presence will that ever happen," and claiming she "had absolutely no idea about [the posts]."
"Not exactly sure how something somebody did that I don't even know about can be a valid argument to accuse me of supporting it.. so you can kick rocks with all that," Bre concluded.