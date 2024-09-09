Bre Tiesi Denounces Amanda Lynn's Racist Tweets

The hit Netflix reality show Selling Sunset Season 8 saw a newcomer on the scene -- but she's already gotten herself in some hot water. Amanda Lynn, a former friend of the show, is now a regular cast member. But just before she made her debut on the reality show, racist tweets from more than a decade ago have resurfaced.

A representative for Amanda told the Daily Mail that the tweets were a "brief lapse in judgment and do not reflect Amanda Lynn's beliefs or values." "She regrets the mistake, has learned from it, and is not racist," the statement concludes -- but her response on social media has some viewers wondering otherwise.

Amanda Lynn tells TikTok users they're "reaching" in response to racist tweets.

A series of screenshots from the posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, have been shared online. In these posts, Amanda is laughing at the use of the N-word, as well as saying she'll "think a lil higher of mexicans... for now" after having good Mexican food.

In a TikTok comment, screenshotted and shared on Reddit, one user asks Amanda if she's going to address the comments, noting she used slurs for "people who look like Bre [Tiesi]'s children." "Reachingggggg so bad," she replied to the user.

"Absolutely not," she continued in a reply asking if she used that word in association to Bre's children, who are mixed race. "Y'all are nastyyyyyyyy even mentioning a child." "Already on Netflix for 2 years. I'm not racist but keep running w/ it!!" she replied to another user saying she should be removed from Netflix for her racist comments.