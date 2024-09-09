'Selling Sunset's' Attempt at a "Redemption Arc" for Deshaun Watson Falls Flat With Viewers

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Selling Sunset Season 8. Content warning: This article mentions sexual assault. In a recent episode of Selling Sunset, fans were treated to a cameo from successful NFL player Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend — which was fun for viewers who know nothing about the Cleveland Browns QB. However, those privy to his past controversies were baffled and appalled by his appearance on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Some slammed the show's producers for trying to force a "redemption arc" for the disgraced footballer, painting him in a positive light after all of the crimes and unsavory things that he's been accused of. If you're not familiar, here's why Deshaun's cameo on Selling Sunset was so controversial — including to some of the show's biggest stars.

Source: instagram/@deshaunwatson

Article continues below advertisement

Deshaun Watson's 'Selling Sunset' cameo was controversial for multiple reasons — over 20 of them, to be exact.

Deshaun and his girlfriend of five years, Jilly Anais, appeared on Selling Sunset while searching for a home in Los Angeles, and fans were less than pleased with his cameo. The reason why viewers were so put off by Deshaun's presence on the show was mainly due to his several sexual assault allegations that came about back in 2021.

Three years ago, Deshaun was hit with allegations of sexual assault from at least 21 different women, per Us Weekly, including his massage therapist, Ashley Solis. However, the quarterback has publicly denied any wrongdoing and has not been indicted for any of the alleged crimes, though he did settle 23 of the civil lawsuits against him before transferring to the Browns.

On social media, fans were irate over his appearance, with many questioning the decision from Netflix — but fans weren't the only ones upset. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause took to her Snapchat following the airing of the episode to share her frustration. "Keeping DeShaun Watson in was a choice," she said. "Clearly I don’t get a say [in what's aired]."