Chelsea Lazkani Is on a Hiatus From Social Media Following Divorce Revelations

Fans of Selling Sunset have been having a field day lately. The popular reality series on Netflix follows the members of the high-end Oppenheim real estate group as they go through all sorts of drama within their personal and professional lives. But even for reality show melodrama, the tea being spilled over Chelsea Lazkani has been especially scalding. In fact, these revelations and the manner with which they were unveiled have been criticized by fans as microagressions and charged racial and verbal abuse.

Chelsea joined the cast of Selling Sunset in Season 4 and is a reputable luxury real estate agent who has been widely regarded as an inspiration for Black women striving for success in highly competitive fields and professions. Throughout September 2024, however, her private life has been dragged into the spotlight as her fellow cast members have tried to spill the beans on her marriage while on the show. The revelations have been so overwhelming, in fact, that Chelsea apparently plans to take a social media break.

Source: Netflix

Chelsea Lazkani of 'Selling Sunset' announced her intention to take a break from social media.

In case you're not caught up on the drama, here's a quick recap. Chelsea's Selling Sunset castmate, Bre Tiesi, allegedly staged a reveal for the show in which she divulged that Chelsea's husband, Jeff, had cheated on her. Though Chelsea initially claimed that the "reveal" wasn't truthful, she also admitted that she believed her husband was unfaithful in real life. This eventually led to her filing for divorce in March 2024.

While Jeff has made no public statement on the separation, Selling Sunset viewers have gotten a harsh glimpse into the drama occurring within Chelsea's life. Many have even accused Chelsea's castmates of racism and microaggressions over their unorthodox responses to her emotional state while on the show. For the most part, Chelsea hasn't even disagreed. She's shared several fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter) who have responded negatively to her haters.

But this kind of overwhelming response on the internet would be a lot for anyone to handle, even for reality show stars who are used to on-screen drama on a regular basis. Chelsea has subsequently announced that she's "taking a break from [her] socials." The announcement came on her Instagram story in which she reposted another story from activist and television personality Vas J. Morgan. In the statement, Vas showed his support for Chelsea during this difficult time.