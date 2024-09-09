Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Did Chelsea Lazkani's Husband Really Cheat on Her Before 'Selling Sunset' Season 8? "Bre orchestrated a fake call during her showing," Chelsea said, accusing her castmate. By Melissa Willets Published Sept. 9 2024, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Anyone who watched Chelsea Lazkani's 2022 debut on Selling Sunset will be shocked to learn that her relationship with her husband Jeff has fallen spectacularly to pieces.

Indeed, the couple — who share two kids — seemed so in love and intact. But in Season 8 of the Netflix reality real estate show, we learn that Chelsea is getting divorced following allegations that Jeff stepped out on her. So, did Chelsea's husband actually cheat on the fashion-obsessed star of Selling Sunset? Here's what we know.

Did Chelsea's husband cheat on the 'Selling Sunset' star?

Although Chelsea has alleged that Bre Tiesi's reveal that Jeff was unfaithful to her was staged for TV, she also reportedly believes that her husband did in fact cheat on her, per Us Weekly.

Indeed, in an episode of Selling Sunset, Bre, whose ex-husband, Johnny Manziel, famously cheated on her, informs Chelsea that she has some dirt on Jeff.

Pt 1: Outside of filming Amanda contacted Bre about “tea” - while filming, Bre orchestrated a fake call during her showing which “led to a sit down scene with Amanda” …in other words: she set this scene up with production, already knowing said tea to bring it to tv. — Chelsea Lazkani (@ChelseaLazkani) September 7, 2024

The scene where Bre calls out Jeff for cheating may have been orchestrated for the show, but it seems he may have cheated. According to what Bre told her castmate, a friend saw the reality star's partner kissing another woman in a hotel lobby. Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Jeff has not publicly commented on whether he cheated on Chelsea. Chelsea reportedly filed for divorce from her husband in March.

Chelsea and Jeff met on Tinder in 2015, and soon got married and had kids.

The London native talked to the Daily Mail in 2022 about how she and Jeff got together, saying, "We spoke about 15 times before getting together. I don’t want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don’t think it will be worth it. I felt like I knew him before we even met and the connection was immediate."

Two years after that date, the couple said, "I do," and soon welcomed their children, Maddox and Melia. "I just got lucky. My husband is amazing and I still wonder how I found this kind of love because it’s so hard," Chelsea gushed at the time.

Flash forward to September 2024, and Chelsea has cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's separation. She is also requesting "joint physical and legal custody" of Maddox and Melia and "spousal support," per Cosmopolitan.

She also seemingly wants to delete all traces of her estranged spouse from her life, with there being no evidence of Jeff ever being part of her life on her social media. The high-end real estate maven also no longer wears her wedding ring, saying on the show, "I think this needs to come off. The foundation I built in Manhattan Beach is something I thought I would be building for years to come. I would have fought to the very end for my marriage."