Season 8 of 'Selling Sunset' Chronicles the Events Leading Up to Chelsea Lazkani's Divorce

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of domestic violence. Season 8 of Selling Sunset is an emotional ride for Chelsea Lazkani, as it documents the events leading up to her divorce. You might remember that the real estate filed for divorce from her husband, Jeff Lazkani, in March 2024 after almost seven years of marriage.

With more details emerging about what prompted Chelsea to split from her husband and father of her two kids, let's dive in and see if there are any new updates on her divorce.

Here's an update on Chelsea Lazkani's divorce.

In late May 2024, Chelsea updated her fans on the divorce, telling Access Hollywood she was "doing good." She explained, "Ups and downs, take every day as it comes, but today I'm doing really good."

But just a month later, Chelsea opened up to E! News and admitted she was "in a mess." "I done did it again. I know, I'm so sorry," she told the outlet. "I'm not a mess this time, I'm in mess. Usually I create it, this time I landed right in it."

On March 27, TMZ reported that Chelsea filed for divorce from Jeff, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the official reason for their split. In her filing, Chelsea requested spousal support and sought joint physical and legal custody of their two kids. Just a few days later, on April 4, Jeff accused Chelsea of domestic violence and "suspicious behavior," claiming she had hit him in the past.

According to Page Six, Jeff alleged that Chelsea "demonstrated that she is capable of being physically violent and aggressive," alleging that, about a year ago, she "struck [him] in the face, breaking [his] glasses and causing a small cut on the side of [his] face."

Jeff also claimed that Chelsea would often provoke him into arguments, "only to pull out her cell phone and record my response, as if to try and catch me speaking in a hostile or aggressive manner after provoking me by being derogatory or disrespectful to me."

Where does Chelsea Lazkani live?

In Season 8 of Selling Sunset, Chelsea is still at her Manhattan Beach home with her then-husband and their two kids. However, in the season finale, the Brit tours a property for a potential buyer and instantly falls in love with it. She immediately calls her bestie Emma Hernan, sharing that the place feels like home and a "new beginning" for her.

"I haven't really wrapped my head around what the next couple months, let alone the next couple years, would look like for me," Chelsea told Emma. "But, something about being in this house just screams 'new beginnings' for me, and I'm kinda not closing my mind to it like I was before. I'm just embracing it."

In a confessional, Chelsea reflects on how she believed the foundation she was building in Manhattan Beach would last forever. She reveals that she would have fought until the very end for her marriage, but by the end of Season 8, she's too exhausted to continue fighting for someone who betrayed her and their marriage. Chelsea then takes off her engagement and wedding rings, marking the official end of her and Jeff's happily ever after.

