'Selling Sunset's' Chelsea Lazkani Will Be Back on the Market Soon After Filing for Divorce

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani has put up a for sale sign on her marriage. The real estate agent, with an impressive background in economics, filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years in March 2024, per court documents obtained by Distractify. She cited irreconcilable differences between herself and Jeff Lazkani. Here's what we know about their separation.

Chelsea Lazkani and her husband share two children.

According to the court filing, Chelsea is seeking joint custody of their two young children: Melia Iman Lazkani (3) and Maddox Ali Lazkanik (5). We don't know much about Melia and Maddox because Chelsea mostly keeps her kids out of the spotlight, apart from the occasional Instagram post featuring fun activities like going for ice cream or spending the weekend at the beach. She even got them to participate in an Amazon ad that focused on finding good after-school activities for children.

In April 2022, Chelsea chatted with Women's Health Magazine ahead of her Season 5 debut on Selling Sunset. In it, she briefly mentions how she manages to keep up with two active children. "I have an at-home gym, so I do try to work out when I have time or jump on the Peloton, but more than anything chasing after two toddlers, girl, it will do it for you," she said. "I just have to spend a day with my kids, and I'm exhausted. I got a 3-year-old and a 1.5-year-old, and they do not stay still, so that's my workout."

Cheslea and her husband were married in August 2017.

Chelsea moved to Los Angeles in 2014 at the age of 21 and met Jeff almost immediately. In fact, he was her first ever Tinder date. She told the Daily Mail that they "‘spoke about 15 times before getting together. I don’t want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don’t think it will be worth it. I felt like I knew him before we even met, and the connection was immediate." She chose to stay in Los Angeles because she fell in love. A little over two years later, they were married.

After having their two children, Chelsea didn't want to return to her old job where she worked as a business strategist. Jeff suggested she try real estate, and the rest, as they say, is house-hunting history. It's possible the show put a strain on their relationship, but as Chelsea told TODAY, Jeff is one of her biggest supporters and doesn't really get involved with the drama of the series. His job as the managing partner at Icon Media Direct, a marketing and advertising company, is pretty intense.

Still, Chelsea would occasionally try to keep Jeff abreast of all the glitzy gossip. "Sometimes I try (to catch him up)," she told the outlet. "but he's in between like 10 meetings and he's like, 'Who's Vanessa?' And I'm like, 'She's someone,'" said Chelsea. The decision to divorce couldn't have been easy for Chelsea, though she has discussed wanting to be a good role model for her children. Obviously staying in a marriage that wasn't working wouldn't be a good example to set.