When Was 'Selling Sunset' Season 8's Major Drama Filmed?

Good news for Selling Sunset fans: Season 8 premieres on Sept. 6, 2024 on Netflix. We're already hearing that this eighth installment of the luxury real estate broker bonanza will feature max drama.

For instance, Chrishell Stause has warned viewers not to believe an untrue rumor about her co-star Emma Hernan as uttered by fellow castmate Nicole Young. Oh, and Chelsea Lazkani is now single, with scandalous speculation about her divorce running rampant. So when was Selling Sunset Season 8 filmed? Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

So, when was 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 filmed?

With the eighth season of the designer fashion festival for the eyes masquerading as a real estate show dropping on Sept. 6, 2024, fans are wondering when the show was actually filmed.

Well, we know that in November 2023, Jason Oppenheim talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the series being renewed, with it being reported that production would start soon.

Flash forward to March 2024, when Chelsea divorced her husband, Jeff. She reportedly found out her husband had been unfaithful, and according to Hello!, the moment she learned of the indiscretion was captured by cameras for show.

Assuming this happened months prior to the actual divorce, and sometime after November 2023, we're left with a small window of when Selling Sunset Season 8 could have been filmed, and that's in late 2023 and/or early 2024.

Bre Tiesi can relate to what Chelsea went through.

It was Bre Tiesi who told Chelsea about the affair. "A friend I’ve known for a couple of years, Amanda, asked to go to lunch. She told me that her friend, who she’s still very close with and sees, lives at the W Hotel in Hollywood, and that he saw your husband with some girl," Bre tells the fellow high-end realtor.

"I just wanted to come to you woman to woman because I’ve been here," the star says about her ex, Johnny Manziel. "I was married, my husband was doing the same thing with multiple women." Bre goes on to share, "I know you don’t necessarily care for me, but I wouldn’t wish this on you or anyone ever. Like I’ve seriously been there and it’s awful. But regardless, it was brought up, and I feel like you have the right to know."

Nicole spread rumors about Emma in Season 8 of 'Selling Sunset.'

We don't yet know in what episode Nicole said that Emma had an affair with a married man, but it was August 2024 when Emma's friends Chrishell and Chelsea took to social media to defend the empañada queen.