Christine Quinn and Her Husband Dated Less Than a Year Before Getting Married

So much has happened since Selling Sunset Season 3 wrapped. Heather Rae Young got married, Chrishell Stause started dating Jason Oppenheim, and Brett Oppenheim left the Oppenheim Group.

With two new seasons in the works, there have been some questions as to whether or not Christine Quinn will return. Amid speculation, she took to Twitter to set the record straight. "I am in every single episode of Season 4 and 5 of Selling Sunset," the reality star confirmed.