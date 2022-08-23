Gio Is a Devoted Husband on and off 'Selling the OC'

Tiffany isn't a real estate agent like her husband, but she keeps plenty busy with her own career. According to LinkedIn, Tiffany is the senior manager of public relations and marketing for Behr Paint Company. Before that, she worked with Murphy O'Brien Public Relations in Los Angeles.

While Tiffany doesn't work with The Oppenheim Group and she isn't her husband's publicist, she is super supportive of him on Instagram and he is equally as enamored with her. They're kind of adorable, honestly.