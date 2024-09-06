Home > Television What is Chelsea Lazkani's Ex-Husband Jeff Lazkani’s Net Worth? The former power couple's cheating scandal is at the center of 'Selling Sunset' Season 8. By Sarah Kester Published Sept. 6 2024, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When fans catch up to the new season of Netflix’s reality real estate drama, Selling Sunset, Jeff Lazkani is predicted to be the talk of the town. Chelsea Lazkani, one of The Oppenheim Group’s top agents, filed for divorce from Jeff on March 27, 2024. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce, but Season 8 of the show tells a much more dramatic story. Jeff was allegedly caught cheating on her.

In the divorce, Chelsea has sought joint custody of their two children — Maddox, 5, and Melia, 4 — as well as spousal support. This begs the question: What is Jeff Lazkani’s net worth? Read on to find out.

What is Jeff Lazkani’s Net Worth?

Considering Jeff gifted Chelsea a Birkin bag for her 30th birthday, it’s safe to assume he makes bank. We’ve even got the numbers to back it up — Grazia Magazine reported that the 40-year-old has a net worth between $250,000 and $500,000. He was the main breadwinner before Chelsea earned a coveted desk at The Oppenheim Group. The University of San Diego graduate is the managing partner of Icon Media Direct, a media agency founded by Jeff’s mother, Nancy Lazkani.

According to their website, they are a team of “strategists, media planners, negotiators, data scientists, and visionaries” who provide clients with media plans, media buying, attribution, and more. Before their divorce, Jeff and Chelsea’s net worth was estimated to be around $1 million.

Jeff was first introduced to the Selling Sunset world during Season 5. After Chelsea met former Selling Sunset star, Christine Quinn, she was laser-focused on obtaining a coveted desk at The Oppenheim Group.

In addition to Christine, Chelsea had another in: Her husband already knew Jason Oppenheim because he had previously sold Jeff a house. Jeff and Chelsea first met on Tinder when Chelsea was visiting the United States from the U.K. They fell in love and married two years later. They eventually welcomed their two children, Maddox and Melia.

Chelsea has managed to expand her social media following to 704k Instagram followers, which opens the door for lucrative brand deals. Jeff, on the other hand, has a very modest following of 4,141 followers. His account is also currently private. This could have something to do with the backlash from the cheating allegations on Season 8 of Selling Sunset.

'Selling Sunset' star and frenemy Bre Tiesi ultimately broke the news of Jeff’s alleged betrayal.

"I don't know how the f--k this is supposed to come out of my mouth right now," Bre starts in a bombshell moment on Season 8. "A friend I've known for a couple of years — Amanda — asked to go to lunch. She told me that her friend, who she's still very close with and sees, lives at the W Hotel in Hollywood, and that he saw your husband at the W Hotel in Hollywood with some girl." She adds that this friend saw them making out in the hotel lobby and has seen them out on multiple occasions.