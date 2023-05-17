Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Source: Netflix 'Lights, Camera, Mansion!': 'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani's Massive Net Worth Explored Chelsea Lazkani has a massive net worth that might surprise you! Find out how the solar energy analyst-turned-real estate agent made her money. By Pretty Honore May 17 2023, Published 7:28 p.m. ET

The cast of Selling Sunset has cornered the real estate market in Los Angeles. The Oppenheim Group — a brokerage run by founder Jason Oppenheim — specializes in selling high-end homes to high-profile clients. Among the agents on the team are Chrishell Straus, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa, and Selling Sunset newcomer Chelsea Lazkani. Chelsea signed on for the show in Season 5 and has quickly become a fan favorite. But what’s her net worth? Here’s what we know!

What is Chelsea Lazkani from ‘Selling Sunset’s net worth? It might shock you!

According to The Cinemaholic, Chelsea’s net worth is estimated to be about $500,000. The half-a-millionaire earned her wealth from numerous streams of income. Before getting into real estate, she attended college in Scotland, where she majored in international oil and gas management. After graduating in 2015, she took on a job as a professional solar analyst at NRG Power Clean. Later, she moved on to Applied LNG — a fossil fuel supplier.

It wasn’t until later that Chelsea switched careers. Chelsea worked at another Los Angeles-based law firm for three years before she joined the Oppenheim Group in 2021. “The O Group was very aspirational to me. So when I heard that they were [hiring], it was like, I can only get in the brokerage if I add some value. [Jason's] not looking for dead weight,” she told Marie Claire. “So I went in guns blazing like, ‘How can I get a deal?’”

So far, Chelsea said, it’s been pretty lucrative. “I have a $22 million listing that I’ve been working on for the past few months. Me and Jason are stoked. I'm showing my client a $27 million house tomorrow in Hidden Hills. Work, work, work, work, work,” Chelsea added. Not long after she was hired at the brokerage, she added another title to her extensive resume.