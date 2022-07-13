Newlyweds and Now Newly Pregnant — Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Are Expecting!

We are flipping out over the news that newlyweds Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are expecting their first child.

Tarek already has two children from his previous marriage to Christina Haack, with whom he co-hosted HGTV's wildly popular show Flip or Flop. As for Heather, this will be her first tyke — and we have to imagine the Selling Sunset star is equal parts excited and nervous.

So, when is Heather Rae El Moussa's due date, and could this child grow up to someday host their own show we're calling Flipping Sunset?