Are Heather Rae Young and Christina Haack Friends?By Stephanie Harper
Apr. 26 2022, Published 2:17 p.m. ET
It turns out Heather Rae Young and Christina Haack share a lot in common. Not only are the two women considered blonde bombshells in the realm of reality TV, but they’ve also made huge names for themselves in the world of real estate. Heather is a pivotal cast member on Netflix’s Selling Sunset while Christina is widely recognized for HGTV’s Flip or Flop.
Once upon a time, Christina was married to Heather's current husband, Tarek El Moussa. Their marriage lasted from 2009 until 2018, and they shared the HGTV spotlight by co-hosting their hit show together. Tarek started dating Heather in 2019 and tied the knot with her in 2021. Are Heather and Christina on friendly terms?
Are Heather Rae Young and Christina Haack friends?
Plenty of people may assume that Heather and Christina are enemies, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. According to E! News, Heather reached out to Christina to discuss being a stepmother figure to Christina's kids when she first started dating Tarek.
"It’s only natural for me as a woman to want to reach out to her as their mom and be like, 'Hey, I'm with your kids," Heather explained at the time. "Do you have any tips? Can you help me? I'm new at this. Like, I don't know what I'm doing. I was the first girl that he openly dated and introduced to his children since the divorce. I really think about, how would she feel as their mother, and a new girl is living with the kids? It's only natural for me."
After that, Christine and Heather became “texting buddies," per Us Weekly. They began sharing recipes for healthy meals since they’re both so heavily committed to healthy dieting and nutrition.
For Mother’s Day 2020, Heather honored Christina by having flowers delivered to her. Christina posted the gorgeous flower bouquet on her Instagram story (via People) as a way of saying thank you to Heather for the grand gesture.
Did Heather Rae Young mind that Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack continued to work together on HGTV?
Since Christina and Heather are on such good terms (and see each other as friends), Heather wasn’t bothered in the slightest by Tarek’s decision to continue working with Christina on HGTV. Their show might be over now, but they were still working on it together after they split.
When it comes to their reality TV careers, these people all know how to compartmentalize and handle situations with maturity. Heather is an extremely confident and secure woman who didn't mind the idea of her husband continuing to work with his ex.
She even told Radar Online, "I'm fully supportive of everything." Fortunately, Heather and Christina are so comfortable with each other that they talk every single day.
Heather revealed, “We co-parent very well together. We communicate daily about the kids, and they’re the most important thing in the world to all of us. So, as long as the kids are happy, we’re all happy.”
The friendship between Christina and Heather sounds like it’s built to last.