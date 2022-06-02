'Wind City Rehab's' Alison Victoria Is Using IVF to Start a Family

On her Instagram, Alison also posted about her egg freezing and IVF journey. In the caption, she wrote, "It all started when I was 28 and decided to meet with an IVF doctor to discuss my options. I did all the blood work and (the very invasive) ultrasound and found out I was good to go and had tons of follicles! And then life got in the way."

Eventually, she met someone and figured she would be able to start a family "the natural way."