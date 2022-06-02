'Wind City Rehab's' Alison Victoria Is Using IVF to Start a Family
The reality show Windy City Rehab gives fans a look at homes in Chicago. This HGTV series follows interior designer Alison Victoria as she buys and restores homes in the area. But the plotlines of the show aren't always about the houses. We also get to know more about Alison herself.
In Season 3 of Windy City Rehab, we see Alison talking about her journey to try to have children. She opens up about using IVF treatments and how difficult it has been over the years. Here's what she has to say about what her future will look like.
Alison Victoria is using IVF to plan her family.
In a May 2022 episode of Windy City Rehab, Alison visits the Vios Fertility Clinic in Wicker Park, Chicago where she meets with reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Roohi Jeelani. In a confessional, Alison says that she tried to freeze her eggs years ago but it didn't work.
"I really want to have an insurance policy that one day, I can have a family, if and when I'm ready," Alison says. "I want to have my own children, and I want to have that option, and I never want somebody to tell me that I can't." Dr. Jeelani says that when Alison is ready to have kids, she will have frozen eggs ready to go that can be thawed, fertilized, and then hopefully implanted.
Alison reveals that she has a lot going on right now so it's not a great time to have a kid, but she's starting the IVF process now. "So I'm just taking this and I'm just like, 'This is my time to do it.' I just want to set myself up and my partner up for success when it comes to family planning," she says in a confessional.
This isn't the first time Alison Victoria has thought about IVF.
On her Instagram, Alison also posted about her egg freezing and IVF journey. In the caption, she wrote, "It all started when I was 28 and decided to meet with an IVF doctor to discuss my options. I did all the blood work and (the very invasive) ultrasound and found out I was good to go and had tons of follicles! And then life got in the way."
Eventually, she met someone and figured she would be able to start a family "the natural way."
After four years, however, the relationship didn't work out. She was ready to freeze her eggs again but was told this time she had a low follicle count and that her "levels" weren't ideal. Still, she went through with the process. In the end, it didn't work.
Fortunately, Alison wrote that Dr. Jeelani is extremely supportive and encouraging. For now, Alison's journey with IVF isn't over, and if this Instagram post is any indication, she feels more determined than ever to have the family she's wanted for so long.
Who is Alison Victoria's partner?
Because of the chemistry these two had on Rock the Block, fans thought that Alison and Mike Holmes were in a relationship. But he's actually been with his girlfriend, Anna Zappia, for years.
As for Alison, she's been married to insurance agent Luke Harding for some time. They met on Match.com back in 2011 and got married in November 2013.
You can watch Windy City Rehab on HGTV on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST and on Discovery Plus.