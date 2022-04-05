Spoiler alert: This article contains information on the winners of Rock the Block Season 3.\n\nSeason 3 of Rock the Block has been turning up the heat in the Charleston area of South Carolina. This time around, new HGTV experts have been taking part in some good old-fashioned and super competitive transformational fun.\n\nSeason 2 of Rock the Block featured four pairs of brilliant individuals battling it out with home renovations and remodels. After weeks of hard work, 100 Day Dream Home stars Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt ended up taking home the title. Now, it’s time to say hello to the new reigning champs of Rock the Block. Keep reading to find out the talented winners of Season 3!Who won Season 3 of 'Rock the Block' on HGTV?Rock the Block Season 3 has been filled with a bunch of tight-knit teams. The reason the pairs this season are so close is that they're actually family. Egypt Sherrod and her husband, Mike Jackson, from Married to Real Estate arrived with their keen eye for detail. Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from the Pacific Northwest aren’t just real estate queens — they’re also twin sisters.Dave and Jenny Marrs are the husband-and-wife duo from Arkansas who know all about renovating fixer-uppers into fab places to live on their show Fixer to Fabulous. \n\nBargain Block stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas arrived from Detroit with their top-tier building skills. They’ve also been a couple for nine years!Each dynamic duo did an incredible job throughout Season 3, but only one pair could officially take home the title. "Rock the Block, in the end, is about total appraised value," said host Ty Pennington. "Appraising your homes in their totality is what matters today ... There is just a $25,000 difference between the value of your four houses."\n\n"Originally, the houses were valued at $500,000 each. Then we gave everybody $225,000 to design and finish the homes," explained judge Drew Scott. "So, all in, the investment is $725,000. Well, I am happy to announce that the winning house was appraised at $931,000."\n\nAfter analyzing and ogling all of the finished products, the judges crowned Egypt and Mike as the winners of Season 3!Which teams won challenges along the way on 'Rock the Block'?The first episode of Season 3 showcased each team renovating kitchen spaces in an attempt to impress the panel of judges. Dave and Jenny Marrs ended up doing the best work, furnishing their kitchen space with vintage pieces to create a more unique look. \n\nHowever, when it came to the best exterior space renovation and living room/entry remodel, Egypt and Mike came out on top. Their decision to leave a gorgeous backyard view of a pond made their outdoor space top-notch. They decorated the area with a raised deck and a fireplace. For their living room renovation, they added significant value to the house by linking the garage and the mudroom.Will there be a fourth season of 'Rock the Block'?Now that the winners of Rock the Block Season 3 have been announced, fans of the hit reality TV show are curious to know if Season 4 is on its way to HGTV. Unfortunately, as of this writing, there hasn’t been an announcement about whether or not the show will be renewed. That said, since the first three seasons have been such a huge success, there’s a high chance Season 4 will be coming soon!