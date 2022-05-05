Ari Smejkal on 'Windy City Rehab' Is About as Skilled of a Craftsman as Someone Could Be

Ari Smejkal on 'Windy City Rehab' Is About as Skilled of a Craftsman as Someone Could BeBy Chris Barilla
May. 5 2022, Published 4:49 p.m. ET
If you're a fan of Windy City Rehab, odds are that you're familiar with Ari Smejkal. The 56-year-old master craftsman specializes in furniture and interior design and even owns his own company, Hammer Design Group. Through Ari's efforts on the program, it's clear to viewers that he is certainly the right man for the job when it comes to redoing a home's interior.
With that being said, who exactly is Ari on Windy City Rehab? Keep reading for all of the known details surrounding the reality star.
Who exactly is Ari Smejkal? He stars in 'Windy City Rehab.'
According to his company's official website, Ari has been working with his hands ever since he was young. At just 15 years old, he took up woodworking alongside his father and grandfather and quickly developed a love and appreciation for artisan craftwork. This pedigree with wood isn't new to the family, however, as the website further states that Ari’s great grandfather a Czechoslovakian carpenter, passed down his woodworking traditions for generations.
Ari spent years honing his craft to the level that it is at today, and it seems as though his family's legacy will be continued for at least another generation as well. Indeed, Ari's oldest son, Taner, has an active interest in woodworking and helps his father out in the shop alongside his two other brothers (when they're home from college). Taner's love for woodworking has gone so far that he has even started his own company, Taner Made.
Per Sophisticated Living Chicago, Ari got his start in the field by studying landscape architecture. However, he already started a company of seven people before his education was done. In 1983 he dropped out of school to pursue his craftwork full-time, forming the basis for Hammer Design Group today.
Hammer Design Group's mission is simple: "We work with the best materials available and never compromise quality. We value honest hard work and deliver unique, hand-crafted pieces or experiences."
The official website notes that some of Hammer Design Group's projects have included the likes of prestigious hotels and restaurants such as The Graduate Hotel in Minneapolis, Mn., Built Burgers in Los Angeles, and Big Vinny’s in Chicago.
When he isn't utilizing his skills with his hands to build, Ari's other pastimes include painting and creating crafts for loved ones.
His Instagram has a sizable following of over 24,000 users and is growing by the day. On that platform, Ari shares information regarding his role on Windy City Rehab as well as his personal projects, snapshots with friends and family, and other tidbits about his life.
On Windy City Rehab, Ari is a constant face alongside host Alison Victoria and frequent collaborators such as Nelson Ramirez. Together, the team works to rebuild townhomes and apartments throughout Chicago.
Be sure to check out new episodes of Windy City Rehab, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.