Ari Smejkal on 'Windy City Rehab' Is About as Skilled of a Craftsman as Someone Could Be

Per Sophisticated Living Chicago, Ari got his start in the field by studying landscape architecture. However, he already started a company of seven people before his education was done. In 1983 he dropped out of school to pursue his craftwork full-time, forming the basis for Hammer Design Group today.

Hammer Design Group's mission is simple: "We work with the best materials available and never compromise quality. We value honest hard work and deliver unique, hand-crafted pieces or experiences."