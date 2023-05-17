Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Source: netflix 'Selling Sunset' Star Romain Bonnet Used to Work as a Pastry Chef 'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald has been married to Romain Bonnet since 2018. Does Romain have a job? Here's what we know. By Kelly Corbett May 17 2023, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

It's no secret that Mary Fitzgerald is one of the hardest working and seasoned brokers on Netflix's Selling Sunset. From the start of the series, she has effortlessly closed on a handful of high-profile properties, including the former abode of both French Montana and Selena Gomez. It's no wonder why big boss Jason Oppenheim couldn't pass up promoting her to vice president of the Oppenheim Group in Season 5.

But then there's Mary's hot French husband, Romain Bonnet. From the beginning, many castmates had their doubts about Mary's relationship with him (especially when he proposed to her with a Moissanite ring instead of a diamond!). However, over time, Romain, who is 13 years her junior, proved to be a loyal and reliable husband.

That said, while we get to see Mary at work every time we watch Selling Sunset, we never get to see Romain in his element. What exactly does Romain do for work? See the details below.

What is Romain Bonnet's job? He works at an interior design studio called White Gloves Estates.

Romain is currently a model with the agency Wilhelmina Models, which he has been with for years. He is also the project manager for White Gloves Estates, which is an interior design studio. Per the studio's Instagram bio, White Gloves Estates "provides integrated planning and design services to transform your property." The studio actually designed the Oppenheim Group's new office. On Instagram, Romain has shown off some of his studio's design chops.

Previously, he also worked as a pastry chef, which he discussed online. "Since so many asked me if it was true that I was a pastry chef, here [are] some of the [pastries] I used to make," Romain wrote alongside a carousel of only the most drool-worthy desserts.

