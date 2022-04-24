It's one of the biggest relationship dealbreakers out there: the decision to have children. Some people don't ever want to become parents and if they do, they want to make sure it's with a very specific person and that they have to have a very specific number of things accomplished in their lives before they decide to take that leap.

Is that the case with Jason Oppenheim from Selling Sunset, though? Fans of the series want to know: why doesn't he want to have kids?