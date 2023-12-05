Lisa Barlow’s Son, Jack, Decided to Say “Fudge College” and Go on a Mormon Mission Instead

The Gist: ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Lisa Barlow’s son, Jack Barlow, went on a Mormon mission trip after graduating from high school in May 2023.

Lisa admitted on ‘RHOSLC’ that being away from her son for a prolonged period was “stressful.”

The Vida Tequila CEO and her husband, John Barlow, have set Jack and his brother, Henry, up for success with their family’s business, Fresh Wolf.

Serial entrepreneur Lisa Barlow doesn’t play about her business. And, as fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City have watched, Lisa is a dedicated mom to her two sons with hubby John Barlow — Jack and Henry. Born on Oct. 20, 2004, Lisa’s eldest son, Jack, is the first ones of her boys to leave the nest. However, in Season 4 of RHOSLC, Jack revealed that he’s not going to college, telling his mom, “Fudge college” on camera.

After forgoing college, Jack made one of his first adult decisions in his next chapter. He chose to go on a mission for several months, a decision Lisa struggled to accept. Here’s what to know about Lisa’s son’s mission trip!

Lisa Barlow opened up about her “stressful” time seeing Jack leave for his mission on ‘RHOSLC.’

Lisa’s kids have grown up on camera since she joined the RHOSLC cast in Season 1. In Season 4 of the show, Lisa shared how tough it was seeing her kids, especially Jack, grow up in real-time.

During the Season 4 premiere of RHOSLC, Lisa and John worked at the Sundance Film Festival. Between errands, Lisa opened up to her husband about wanting to cherish every moment with Jack before he graduated high school, calling the time leading up to the big day “stressful.”

Jack graduated in May 2023, and he and Lisa celebrated the moment on their Instagram accounts. After graduating, Jack shared with his family that college wasn’t for him and wanted to join a mission with other young adults in the Mormon church.

According to the United Church of Latter-Day Saints’s website, Mormon mission trips are a “period of volunteer service lasting anywhere from “six to 24 months.” Due to the time restraints, Lisa was understandably upset about the decision and recalled she and Jack “got into it” after he told her.

“He sits down next to me and just starts bawling,” Lisa said to her husband about the argument, per Bravo. “And I’m like, ‘What’s going on, Jack?!’ He’s like, ‘Mom, it’s gonna be OK because I decided to go on a mission.’”

Lisa’s son has a business to run after his Mormon mission.

Although Lisa initially took Jack’s news hard, the Vida Tequila owner admitted to her husband that she was “proud” of Jack for his choice to serve their religion.

Jack’s mission began before RHOSLC Season 4 aired, and Lisa confirmed her son is still on his mission in October 2023 when she opened up about missing her eldest on his birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sunshine, Jack,” Lisa wrote on Oct. 20. “I wish we were with you to celebrate. Jack Barlow - you could not be more amazing. Could not have asked for a more amazing son. I miss you every day and know God is with you. I love being your mom.”