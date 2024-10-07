'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose Shares That Her Daughter Is in the ICU: "We Need Prayers"

Bravo's Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose took to Instagram on Oct. 6 with some harrowing news. Her daughter, Bobbie Rose, is in the hospital and she was hoping for prayers from fans. Bobbie suffers from asthma, which can become dangerous if an episode is triggered and treatment isn't administered in a timely manner or if it fails to work properly.

Article continues below advertisement

The reality TV star doesn't usually share highly vulnerable information on social media, so it was a marked departure from the norm for Whitney and her daughter. Here's what she had to say about her daughter's hospitalization.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney Rose's daughter was rushed to the ICU by ambulance.

There's nothing scarier than being a parent whose child is gravely ill. So it was certainly one of Whitney's most harrowing moments as her daughter Bobbie, 14, was rushed to the hospital this week.

Whitney took to social media to share an image of her daughter being loaded onto an ambulance. She then added another story, expanding a little on what was happening.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney wrote, "My beautiful community please pray for my angel daughter Bobbie Rose." She added, "I normally would never come on here to share something so vulnerable but we need prayers and good vibes right now. She was taken by ambulance to the ICU today for severe asthma exacerbation." She concluded the story, "XOXO."

Article continues below advertisement

On Oct. 7, Whitney shared another brief update in her story. "Thank you for all of the love and prayers for my sweet Bobbie Rose," she wrote. We feel your energy. Unfortunately, we do not have any updates at this time. Please keep praying for our angel."

While Whitney doesn't always get this personal, she doesn't shy away from family updates on social media.

While Whitney may not always share her most vulnerable moments, she is quick to share updates on her family and loop fans in on what's happening in her life, including with daughter Bobbie, son Brooks, and husband Justin. They play together, vacation together, butt heads together -- and just all around act like a normal family. A normal family with a little fame and glitz.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney and Justin have had their relationship on display over the past five seasons of the show, and they have had some ups and downs. However, they're currently in a state of, "fine."

The RHOSLC star spoke with US Weekly about their relationship last year, saying that they had to revamp and reset their relationship after Justin's last major career shift. Whitney explained, "Our marriage isn’t any different than anyone else’s. We just share it, whether people like it or not." She added, "We’re not sharing cringey things anymore.”

Article continues below advertisement