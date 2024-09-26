'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Fans Have Thoughts About the Season 5 Taglines

The Season 5 premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City featured almost enough drama to make viewers forget that there was no intro and no taglines. But after the second episode aired with a lack of a new set of taglines for the ladies to recite in the introduction, fans were left wondering what was going on. Those catchy quotes are something that viewers look forward to with each new season of a Real Housewives show, after all.

Typically, the taglines are revealed in a season premiere or even, in some cases, ahead of a season of a Real Housewives show. But in this case, fans got to Episode 2 and were still confused about where the Salt Lake City ladies' taglines and their smirking faces were at the start of the episode. And some fans are worried that Season 5 simply won't have any taglines at all, which is unheard of in the franchise.

Source: Fred Hayes/Bravo

What are the 'RHOSLC' Season 5 taglines?

As of Sept. 25 and the second episode of Season 5, there are no taglines for the women of RHOSLC. Maybe producers are just waiting for viewers to let the newbies of the season sink in a little bit before the introduction and quick shots of the women with their various catchy taglines are revealed. But for now, the show remains without an intro and is instead leaning on cold opens.

"OK. I don't see why that phone call with Lisa and Angie was more important than putting out the #RHOSLC taglines," someone shared on X after the second episode of Season 5 aired. "Lol. They re-using the same intro, so there's no reason why taglines shouldn't be out."

At this rate both #RHONY and #RHOP taglines will be out before #RHOSLC ! — DSonicGamer1997 (@DanielD29511696) September 26, 2024

That could also be because Season 5 is supposed to be that much more dramatic than past seasons. Season 4 ended with newcomer Monica Garcia admitting to being one of the people behind a scathing Instagram gossip account that targeted the ladies of RHOSLC. She left the show ahead of the fifth season, and her absence paved the way for a couple of new women to join the cast.

But it looks like producers have chosen to keep the dramatic cold opens going for the first few weeks at least. Maybe after that, viewers will get the RHOSLC taglines they've been waiting for. Or, at the very least, some kind of intro, which the show has been lacking.

This is episode 2. #RHOSLC really is the best show on Bravo. You can’t tell me otherwise.



Btw, Mary and Bronwyn are my new fave duo. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hwEW9lPsUI — Justice Dominguez (@justicedeveraux) September 26, 2024

Why didn't the taglines for 'RHOSLC' come out in the Season 5 premiere?

It's not totally clear why there seems to be a delay on the RHOSLC taglines for Season 5. But for Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, it took more than three weeks into the new season for taglines to pop up. For the first season of RHOSLC, the taglines were revealed ahead of the premiere. Maybe this just means that the taglines of the ladies for Season 5 are that juicy. Hey, it's possible.