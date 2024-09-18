Bronwyn Newport Has an Interesting History With Mormon College Brigham Young University

She might be a newbie to the world of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but Bronwyn Newport is no stranger to the life and drama of a Mormon woman. For her, that includes attending and then being ousted from Brigham Young University years ago. But why was Bronwyn kicked out of BYU and what does she do for a living now?

Article continues below advertisement

Bronwyn revealed on social media ahead of the Season 5 premiere of RHOSLC that she comes from a long line of family members who attended BYU. Except in her case, she didn't finish her education and she was kicked out of school. She hasn't shared many details about why she was forced to leave and didn't return, but there are some facts out there that clear things up a bit.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Bronwyn Newport kicked out of BYU?

Bronwyn explained on Instagram before the Sept. 18 premiere that she was kicked out of BYU before she had the chance to finish her education. And outside of the show, we know that she got pregnant with her now 18-year-old daughter from a previous relationship while she was enrolled. It makes sense, then, for Bronwyn to have been forced to leave school because of her unexpected pregnancy that also came out of wedlock - two things that aren't exactly celebrated in Mormon culture.

Despite not finishing college at BYU, however, Bronwyn has seen plenty of success in fashion. Not only is she known in the fashion world as a blogger and expert in the field, but Bronwyn is also a Broadway producer. On top of that, she's now a reality TV star, and honestly we don't know how she does it. According to her website, Bronwyn is also dedicated to various political and social causes.

Article continues below advertisement

"Outside of her professional endeavors, Bronwyn is a dedicated liberal political activist, leveraging her influence to champion progressive causes and social justice initiatives," her website states. "She is deeply engaged in philanthropy and actively supports numerous charitable organizations and community initiatives that reflect her values."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Bronwyn Newport Mormon?

Although some reports say that Bronwyn was excommunicated following the end of her time at BYU, that's not the case. When someone replied to Bronwyn's post on X about being forced to leave the Mormon Church, Bronwyn replied to it to clear some things up. "I wasn't actually excommunicated, but don't let details get in the way of a good story!" She wrote. "But otherwise, [I'm] ready to spill the tea."