Mary Cosby Has Been Increasingly Candid About Her Son's Life on and off 'RHOSLC'

There are some things about Mary Cosby's life that she tends to keep separate from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but in Season 5, her son, Robert Jr., makes multiple appearances, which is a bit unusual in itself. And when he showed up to grab multiple donuts and then again with sleepy eyes, asking Mary for some cash, it was cause for concern among some fans. And outside of the show, Mary has been candid about her son going to rehab for substance abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

But what else has the RHOSLC star shared about her only son's drug use and rehab stay? She is no stranger to drama when it comes to the other ladies, but when it comes to her family, Mary is very protective. So when she allowed Robert Jr. to be part of the show again, and she spoke about him in real life, it made some fans eager to learn more.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Mary Cosby said her son entered a rehab program.

According to documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, Robert Jr. entered a rehab program in July 2024. He entered the program ahead of an August 2024 court date for a prior DUI he received, but because of his rehab stay, he was reportedly unable to attend the hearing. In an October 2024 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mary opened up about what Robert Jr. has been going through and how she has reacted to his drug use.

"In that moment I feel like Robert told me it was sometimes where he was on substances that he just didn't want to live and that right there, that was an eye opener for me. I'm like, 'You don't want to live?'"She shared with the outlet. She also admitted that her son is "super sheltered" and she takes the blame for that, as she added that she also unintentionally "spoiled" him.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Robert Jr. has been struggling with substance abuse, though he has been able to open up to Mary about it, which is possibly why he was willing to seek help. Mary also revealed that as of October 2024, Robert Jr. still lives with her and his father, her husband, Robert Sr.

Article continues below advertisement

What drugs did 'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby's son use?

The U.S. Sun also reported that Robert Jr. tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Prior to his DUI in November 2023, Robert Jr. had shared alarming social media posts displaying drug use and what appeared to be recreational use of cough syrup. He also posted photos of himself with numerous guns, which were also cause for concern among RHOSLC fans.

Source: Bravo