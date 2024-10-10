Angie Katsanevas Is Selling Her House in Salt Lake City for a Pretty Penny

Say what you will about the drama between the women of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but they sure do know how to live. They each have homes that are each more spacious and glamorous than the last and Angie Katsanevas's house is no different. But she recently listed her multi-million dollar mansion for sale, and RHOSLC fans want all the tea on the asking price.

Angie joined the Bravo series at a time when things were settling down after Jen Shah's arrest and conviction. And, although Angie didn't find her place right away with the other ladies, she has become a welcome addition to the cast. While many hope she isn't moving out of Salt Lake City or the surrounding areas, or on from the show itself, others just want to know why Angie is selling her home at all.

What does Angie Katsanevas's house listing say?

Angie has her home built in 2020. She listed it for sale in September 2024 for a whopping $4.5 million. The house has four bedrooms, three and-a-half bathrooms, more than 6,000 square feet, and it sits on more than a quarter acre of land. It also has huge floor to ceiling windows that are hard to miss every time filming takes place at her home.

However, one change that fans noticed from the house we see on RHOSLC are railings on the stairs that lead up to the second floor. On the show, there aren't any railings on the stairs, but apparently, they were installed when Angie and her husband put their house on the market. That could be for safety purposes, if there are inspection laws in the area that require banisters on all stars.

But Angie isn't the first RHOSLC star to sell her home after being on the show for a couple of seasons. Heather Gay also bought a new home not long after the show saw success, and Whitney Rose debuted a new house of her own in Season 5 of RHOSLC. Of course we also have Meredith Marks, who prefers to rent her home rather than purchase one and set down permanent roots. But they all live in larger-than-life houses.

Did Angie K. buy a new house?

So far, Angie hasn't debuted a new house on social media. In August 2024, Angie posted about her daughter starting eighth grade and she shared a photo of her standing outside of the house, which they still live in. Angie could be looking for the right replacement house to better suit her needs as a busy mom of one. Or, she wants to be closer to the rest of the cast, as her house currently sits higher above the city and appears to be a little out of the way.