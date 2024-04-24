Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Cobie Smulders's Ovarian Cancer Battle Left Her Scared Cobie Smulders is a fighter — and not just in movies and TV shows. Her real-life battles have proven she's a strong woman. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 24 2024, Published 4:54 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In an inspiring turn of events, Cobie Smulders, the beloved actress best known for her role as Robin Scherbatsky on the hit television series How I Met Your Mother, has shared an update on her battle with cancer that is both uplifting and profoundly moving. Having first disclosed her diagnosis with ovarian cancer over a decade ago, Cobie's journey through treatment and recovery has been marked by resilience, hope, and an unwavering commitment to health awareness.

This latest update not only sheds light on her current health status but also continues to inspire those facing similar battles, offering a beacon of hope and strength in the face of adversity. In a world where celebrity health news often garners widespread attention, Cobie's story stands out for its honesty, bravery, and the positive message it conveys about the importance of early detection. Here's more about Cobie Smulders's cancer update.

Cobie Smulders was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 25.

Cobie was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 25. In an interview with People, Cobie shared, "It was a mess. I think it was messy mostly because I had a great fear of not being able to have kids. I’ve always been very maternal, I’ve always loved children and I’ve always wanted one of my own, and so having that not being option, especially at such a young age — kids were very much not on my mind at 25, but I still wanted them one day. It was really hard and it was a really depressing thing to go through.”

However, getting diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2007 was scary, because there wasn't a lot of information out there about Cobie's type of cancer. She shared with People that she tried nearly everything she could to fight her cancer. However, she needed to receive surgery, although her surgeon was able to save one-third of her ovaries, which was enough for her to have children, per People.

Cobie shared an update on how her cancer battle shaped her health and career.

While Cobie was actively fighting her cancer, she only shared about her fight with close friends and family. Cobie shared with Yahoo!, “I chose to not discuss it publicly because cancer is a very tricky disease and I feel so much of it was linked to my mental health." However, after filming with Tom Cruise for Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Cobie's opened up about how physically demanding her role as Major Susan Turner was. Thankfully, Cobie's been in remission for almost a decade.

Just found out cobie smulders had cancer I don't really know how to take this — h 🥀 (@etherealwordsx) November 2, 2016 Source: Twitter/@etherealwordsx