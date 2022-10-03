Anthony Mackie Responds to Sebastian Stan Roast — 'He Can Never Be Free of Me' (EXCLUSIVE)

There's been plenty of iconic MCU platonic/romantic/sibling pairings over the years — Wanda and Vision, Dr. Strange and his ego, Steve and Peggy, Thor and Loki, Jimmy Woo and his card trick ... the list goes on and on.

However, one Marvel friendship reigns supreme. Let's turn the clock back a bit to the moment Bucky Barnes' (Sebastian Stan) friendship with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) truly began.