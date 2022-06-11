Marvel's Thunderbolts Are Getting Their Own MCU Movie — Who Are They?

In the original comics, the Thunderbolts are organized by Baron Helmut Zemo, the son of Baron Zemo. Helmut initially recruits a band of supervillains to pose as heroes in the absence of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. Once they won over the public, Helmut plans to gain access to SHIELD secrets and use them against the world. However, his recruits turn on him after realizing that they preferred being heroes.

The name "Thunderbolts" has been used several times since.