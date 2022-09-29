It's Time to Hulk SMASH! A New Hulk Could Be the Big Bad Villain in 'She-Hulk'

Episode 7 begins with a rom-com-esque sequence with Josh and Jen going on several dates before Jen lets him sleep over. However, after he sleeps over, he just ghosts her, which leads us to our suspicions. And it also reminds us, trust no man! The end of the episode is where Josh’s true colors are revealed, however.

After Jen reconciles her feelings of wanting to be loved and accepted for who she is at Emil Blonsky’s off-the-grid retreat, the episode flashes back to what really happened after Josh and Jen spent the night together.