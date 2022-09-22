Who's in the Lab in 'She-Hulk' Episode 6? Someone's up to No Good (SPOILERS)

If the alleged leaks are correct, this means Todd has been after Jen's blood all along, and is likely associated with the lab worker who is creating a better syringe. It also means that Jennifer might be in for a professional battle in addition to a personal one, because GLK&H attorney Mallory Brooks (Renée-Elise Goldsberry) is Todd's lawyer. Will Jen have to choose between her new job and her personal safety?