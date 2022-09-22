Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Disney Plus
Lab in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'
Source: Disney Plus

Who's in the Lab in 'She-Hulk' Episode 6? Someone's up to No Good (SPOILERS)

By

Sep. 22 2022, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article potentially contains MAJOR spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

As we continue on our journey with Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, some fans have noticed the lack of a "big bad" villain, unlike other shows such as WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, that might change following the ending of episode 6, where a mystery figure in a lab prepares to steal Jen's blood.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is the person in the lab at the end of She-Hulk episode 6? Why hasn't their face been revealed to the audience? Here's everything you need to know.

Lab statistics in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 6.
Source: Disney Plus
Article continues below advertisement

Who's in the lab in 'She-Hulk'? The episode 6 ending explained.

Previously, in Episode 3 of She-Hulk, a group known as the Wrecking Crew attacked Jen while she was returning home at night in an attempt to get her blood. However, the needle on the syringe they used could not pierce Jen's super thick Hulk skin, so the crew abandoned their plan unsuccessfully. They were seen speaking on the phone with an anonymous client requesting Jen's blood.

Then, in Episode 4, Jen uses dating apps as She-Hulk to get more matches. One of her matches is a man named Todd Phelps (Jon Bass), who asks her intrusively about her skin. He asks about what powers she has, saying, "Well, what about super-speed? Night vision? Impenetrable skin?" Jen then replies, "Yeah. My skin is impenetrable, at least with anything on Earth." Todd pushes her, asking, "Even vibranium?"

Article continues below advertisement
Todd Philips (Jon Bass) in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.'
Source: Disney Plus

An eagle-eyed fan on Reddit notices that Todd is credited in the fourth episode as "Hulk-Todd" in screeners sent to professional reviewers. In a previously leaked spoiler via Reddit, it appears that Todd is the leader of Intelligencia, a website dedicated to hating on She-Hulk and described as "incels." It is implied he is attempting to synthesize the Hulk gene to inject it into himself, to disastrous results later in the season.

Article continues below advertisement

At the end of She-Hulk Episode 6, one of the trolls from Intelligencia asks an anonymous person in a laboratory if something is "ready." The scene then cuts to a lab worker fitting a presumably vibranium syringe into a silver box labeled with a toxic symbol.

Vibranium syringes in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.'
Source: Disney Plus
Article continues below advertisement

If the alleged leaks are correct, this means Todd has been after Jen's blood all along, and is likely associated with the lab worker who is creating a better syringe. It also means that Jennifer might be in for a professional battle in addition to a personal one, because GLK&H attorney Mallory Brooks (Renée-Elise Goldsberry) is Todd's lawyer. Will Jen have to choose between her new job and her personal safety?

Fans will have to continue tuning in to find out! New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law air on Thursdays on Disney Plus.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Grab Your Baskets Because 'She-Hulk' Is Chock-Full of Marvel Easter Eggs

Is Disney Plus's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Funny? Don't Expect Ab-Strengthening Laughter

It's Official! Daredevil Will Make an Appearance in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" — But When?

Latest Disney Plus News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.