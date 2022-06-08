The Next World War Will Hopefully Be in the MCU Instead of in Real Life

While World War Hulk definitely does seem possible if Marvel Studios once again has the full rights to the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo deserves his own film!), there are several ways we could get there. The most likely seems to be that the Hulk will go back to outer space after the events of She-Hulk, which will introduce not only She-Hulk but likely Red Hulk as well. With all these Hulk iterations joining the MCU, it definitely seems like we’re gearing up for something much bigger.