Hulk and She-Hulk Are Ridiculously Strong, but They Both Have Advantages Over the Other

There are two things that are inevitable: death, and that Disney will dig through the depths of Marvel's back catalog to turn any intellectual property into a TV series or film.

And even though there probably weren't many folks familiar with Ant-Man or the Guardians of the Galaxy prior to theatrical releases starring these characters, She-Hulk was definitely more well known. Mainly due to her association with the Avengers morphing monster. Now, she's the subject of a Disney plus series and folks want to know: is she as strong as Hulk?