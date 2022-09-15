The Latest Episode of 'She-Hulk' Dropped the Biggest Easter Egg Yet (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers if you're not caught up on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Episode 5 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law marks more than halfway through the Disney Plus series, and with it, more questions of when *certain* characters will finally appear. But at the end of She-Hulk Episode 5, one of those questions might be answered with the appearance of a mysterious helmet in a box.